Recognize hoof issues in cattle

Anyone who has ever walked barefoot through a yard can attest to how painful it is when a foot is accidently cut on a rock or a stick. In much the same way, cattle crossing rocky terrain can experience hoof issues from time to time. Recognizing common hoof ailments and treatment protocols was the topic of discussion on a recent Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute podcast.
Joining Kansas State University veterinarians Dr. Bob Larson and Dr. Brad White was their colleague Dr. Matt Miesner, veterinarian, and clinical professor and head of livestock services for the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University.
“As veterinarians we see a lot of cases with feet,” Larson said. “It is hard for cattle producers to treat that on the ranch because of the labor and facilities needed to treat the problem.”
Miesner said at the Kansas State University veterinary clinic it's common to evaluate cases of foot rot and toe abscesses.
“Basic foot rot is an infection between the toes that will cause a symmetrical swelling of the foot, whereas a toe abscess may not show any swelling, or if it does swell it will be on one side or the other,” he said.
To treat foot rot, Miesner said antibiotics are given; the condition typically clears. However that's not always the case with abscesses.
“With abscesses, there will be a sudden onset of severe lameness that may get better with antibiotics, but it wasn’t the antibiotics that cleared it. Rather it was the pressure release from the draining of the abscess under the hoof,” Miesner said.
He added that unless treated with a thorough hoof cleaning, it may not heal.
If it doesn’t seem better with the first round of treatment, Larson advised cattle producers to have the hoof evaluated by a veterinarian where the cattle can be lifted onto a turn table to take a closer look at the hoof.
Another less-common foot ailment that appears in cattle is corkscrew claw, according to the veterinarians. That condition causes the animal’s toe to turn in such a way that the outer hoof wall can come in direct contact with the ground because the toes turn inward. White said the toe looks like a corkscrew -- hence the name.
The veterinarians debated about the heritability of that ailment.
“There is no hard objective data about the heritability, but once an animal expresses the condition it will be chronic for that individual,” Miesner said.
Larson said, “If there is a genetic component it isn’t a strong one, or we would have found that out by now through research.”
For cattle producers who have cattle with that condition, the choice is to cull the animal or manage the condition. Miesner said some of his clients choose to manage it through regular hoof trimming of the affected animal.
No matter the aliment, Larson said, “Oftentimes one hoof problem can lead to other problems with the feet and legs, so it is important to consult with your veterinarian about the best way to manage it.”
