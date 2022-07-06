Red-meat cold storage increases

Cold storage, particularly for red meat and poultry, is an important part of the protein supply chain. Meat in cold storage comes from a variety of sources; it’s used in both domestic and global markets.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service releases its “Cold Storage” survey at about the 22nd of each month. As of May 31, the USDA’s June survey estimates red meat in storage was 1.087 billion pounds, a slight decrease from April – but 20 percent greater than this time in 2021. This Market Intel will address common questions surrounding the USDA Cold Storage survey and what the USDA Cold Storage survey means to livestock farmers and ranchers.
The USDA Cold Storage survey measures reserve food supplies held in commercial and public warehouses. More specifically, the survey collects data from more than 800 commercial and public refrigerated warehouses in 48 states that store products at or colder than 50 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 days or more. The survey, mailed out about the 24th of each month, collects data on about 150 items including dairy products, fruits, nuts, vegetables, poultry and red meat. All stocks in this survey represent “end of the month” numbers. That means the June report represents inventory in cold storage as of May 31. All late responses to the survey are included in the following month’s report. That means data for April in the June report may be different than the May report because of additional information.
The survey does not include stocks held in space maintained by wholesalers, jobbers, distributors, chain stores, locker plants containing individual lockers, meat-packer branch houses or frozen-food processors whose entire inventories are turned over more than once a month. The National Agricultural Statistics Service does not differentiate between commodities owned by a manufacturer, producer, wholesaler, retailer or government entity, or between domestically produced and imported.
What does it mean?
Data from the survey can be used for a variety of purposes by consumers, commodity producers, and economists and analysts. One way it can be used is to analyze historical supply and demand for both the domestic and global markets.
The USDA defines frozen red meat as beef, pork, veal, lamb and mutton, and “other” red meat. In the May survey, which reports data from the previous month, the USDA estimated 1.089 billion pounds of red meat in storage, 16 percent greater than April 2021, and 4 percent more than the previous month. Total frozen-red-meat inventory then decreased through May, but only slightly. And frozen-beef stocks, a portion of red-meat inventory, decreased 2 percent in May, but were still 25 percent more than the same time in 2021. Likewise pork stocks increased 2 percent in May and are estimated to be 17 percent greater than the same time in 2021.
Figure 1 illustrates the monthly cold-storage totals for beef, pork and red meat between Jan. 1, 2018, and May 1, 2022. Figure 1 also illustrates a decrease in red meat during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in 2022. During the pandemic, many meat-processing plants were shut down. When that happened, persistent consumer demand began eating away at meat in cold storage as a substitute for more-recently processed products.
What caused cold-storage numbers to recover in 2022?
Many factors can contribute to the increase in inventory between 2021 and 2022. A primary indicator is red-meat consumption. Retail prices for red meat and poultry have increased in 2022. The USDA-Economic Research Service’s Consumer Price Index Forecast indicates that the average price paid for a representative market basket of meat increased by 12.3 percent between May 2021 and May 2022. As a result, per capita disappearance of red meat and poultry is forecast to decrease in 2022 as consumers opt for cheaper options in the store. The impact of Americans consuming less meat and poultry is increased meat in cold storage.
A second factor is the global market. China has historically been a major importer of both U.S. beef and pork. China was the No. 3 importer of U.S. beef in 2021 and is on-track to increase beef imports for 2022. But in recent years China imported considerably less pork. The value of pork imported by China decreased 26 percent between 2020 and 2021 while the value of U.S. pork imported into Mexico simultaneously increased by 45 percent. That took China from the No. 1 importer of pork in 2020 to No. 4 by the end of 2021.
During the pandemic China increased its imports of U.S. beef and pork. That was in part because China’s hog population was damaged by African swine fever. As a result of increased Chinese imports due to their reduced domestic production, U.S. cold-storage numbers decreased. More recently China has been able to rebuild its hog population and now imports less pork while remaining an active importer of U.S. beef. The decrease in China’s U.S. pork imports has resulted in less pork being removed from cold storage, allowing stored volume to steadily recover.
Summary and Conclusions
There is a combination of factors globally and on the domestic front that can contribute to the movement of red meat and poultry in cold storage. When plants shut down during the pandemic, more frozen products were consumed as live animals could not be readily processed. In China, an important importer of U.S. meat and poultry, COVID-19 and African swine fever lead to a smaller-than-usual domestic pork supply, which pressured international pork stocks and contributed to a decrease in U.S. cold-storage rates between mid-2020 and early 2021.
So far in 2022 cold storage has increased. Processors have been able to remain open for business more consistently than during the pandemic. Consumers face increasing prices at the grocery store and are, correspondingly, purchasing less meat. And China has re-built its hog population and is importing less U.S. pork.
Those factors all contribute to the complexity of supply and demand in meat and poultry markets. Thankfully the USDA Cold Storage survey is a tool that can illustrate change in the market. Farmers and ranchers can use cold-storage inventory numbers to make better decisions related to demand for their product.
Bernt Nelson is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.