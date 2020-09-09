Strategies for reducing consumer food waste is the subject of a new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. About 30 percent of food produced in the United States is wasted each year, and a significant portion of that waste occurs at the consumer level. Food waste accounts for 15 percent of the country’s solid waste and contributes to carbon-dioxide emissions.
Food waste is driven by an individual’s food choices and also by a system that leads consumers toward choices that result in wasted food. The report identifies 11 drivers of consumer food waste such as marketing practices that shape consumer behavior, government policies and regulations, and competing demands on consumer time and attention.
“When you buy a pint of strawberries at the grocery store, you never do so intending to waste them,” said Barbara Schneeman, chairperson of the committee that wrote the report and professor emerita of the University of California-Davis. “But factors such as a consumer’s only trip to the store a particular week or a two-for-one sale can lead to buying more strawberries than one wants and wasting what isn’t finished.”
All actors in the food system are urged to coordinate their actions and give consumers a different set of choices to help reduce waste.
Manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and other food-service venues should develop promotions and in-store cues that prioritize buying the right amount and variety of products. Restaurants can offer smaller portions to discourage waste, for example.
Trade associations, alliances and nonprofits play an essential role in coordinating industry efforts to change the food environment. They should create a forum to implement change and innovation, according to the report.
Industry, consumers and nonprofits are urged to advocate for federal legislation to standardize date-labeling on packaged food. While most date labels convey the manufacturer’s best estimate at how long a product will remain at peak quality, studies have shown consumers often mistake date labels for expiration and discard food that’s still safe to eat.
The Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative is an interagency effort to improve coordination and communication on food waste. It’s an effort between the U.S Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The initiative should be expanded to become a central source for sharing consumer information and research.
Developments such as new packaging to extend shelf-life or apps and devices that help consumers track their food waste can play a role in reducing waste. The study was sponsored by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and the Walmart Foundation. Visit nationalacademies.org and search for "A Systems Approach to Reducing Consumer Food Waste" for more information.