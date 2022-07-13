Refineries shouldn’t be excused

OPINION Growth Energy has filed petitions for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to excuse certain refineries from their obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard. In a decision announced this April, the EPA reversed 31 small-refinery exemptions it had previously granted for the 2018 compliance year. But the agency declined to hold affected refiners accountable for meeting any blending obligations for that year. Instead the EPA crafted a novel “alternative compliance” approach that excused those refiners from ever needing to comply with their 2018 blending obligations. The EPA in June reaffirmed that approach when it excused additional refiners whose petitions for 2016 and 2017 small-refinery exemptions it denied for the first time.
EPA’s “alternative” approach to Renewable Fuel Standard compliance provides no actual alternatives for refineries to meet their biofuel-blending obligations. It’s a mistake that needlessly pulls the EPA off the forward-looking path this administration set under the new 2022 Renewable Volume Obligation. As President Joe Biden said in Iowa, “You simply can’t get to net-zero by 2050 without biofuels.” To take full advantage of the carbon reductions and cost savings offered by biofuels, the EPA must hold refineries accountable to their blending obligations.”
In August 2019 the Trump administration’s EPA approved an unprecedented 31 small-refinery exemptions for the 2018 Renewable Volume Obligation compliance year with only a cursory two-page decision. A coalition of biofuels and agricultural leaders, including Growth Energy, filed a petition in the D.C. Circuit Court challenging the EPA’s decision. The coalition asked the court to stay the 2018 small-refinery-exemptions case in November 2019 pending the outcome of related litigation in both the 10th Circuit and D.C. Circuit Courts. In January 2020 the 10th Circuit ruled in Renewable Fuels Association et al. v. EPA that the EPA has no power to “extend” an exemption that had lapsed. The Court also held that the EPA lacks the authority to grant an exemption based on hardships not caused by RFS compliance, and also found that it was arbitrary and capricious for the EPA to ignore its own prior studies showing that refiners recoup Renewable Fuel Standard compliance costs.
On June 25, 2021, in HollyFrontier v. Renewable Fuels Association, the Supreme Court vacated the 10th Circuit’s holding that the EPA may only “extend” continuously pre-existing exemptions but the other two holdings from the 10th Circuit decision remained intact. Thus the EPA had the opportunity to apply the other two 10th Circuit precedents not challenged in the HollyFrontier case, and request a remand and vacatur of the 31 small-refinery exemptions at issue in the D.C. Circuit. However on Aug. 25, 2021, the EPA instead filed a motion to remand the small-refinery exemptions without vacatur. In response, the D.C. Circuit remanded the exemptions back to the EPA. But as a result of this biofuel coalition’s motion in opposition, the court required the agency to make new determinations on the contested small-refinery exemptions no later than April 7, 2022.
On April 7, 2022, the EPA denied all 31 small-refinery exemptions on remand. But instead of requiring the affected refineries to blend biofuels or purchase renewable identification numbers, the EPA issued an “Alternative Compliance Demonstration Approach” document that allowed the affected refineries to “resubmit their 2018 (Renewable Fuel Standard) annual compliance reports with zero deficit carryforward and no additional (renewable identification number) requirements,” effectively nullifying the refineries’ obligations for the 2018 compliance year – even though their small-refinery exemptions were denied. Rather than require those refineries to blend biofuel or purchase additional renewable identification numbers as obligated to do under the Renewable Fuel Standard, the EPA’s alternative compliance simply cites a litany of unconvincing “insurmountable obstacles” to ensuring compliance.
On June 3, 2022, the EPA reaffirmed its “alternative compliance demonstration approach” by granting the same relief to three refineries that had sought small-refinery exemptions for the 2016 and 2017 compliance years. Unlike the 31 small-refinery exemptions denied upon remand for the 2018 compliance year, these three refineries had never previously been granted the small-refinery exemptions.
Emily Skor is the CEO of Growth Energy, a biofuel trade association representing more than 100 ethanol producers and 96 associate members along the supply chain. Visit growthenergy.org for more information.