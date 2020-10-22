A recent report from the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance finds that farmers, ranchers and food companies all have a great deal at stake when it comes to food-metrics reporting. But much work needs to be done to co-create a data collection and reporting system that works for everyone.
The report, "Navigating the Food Metrics Maze: The Quest for Better Data Flow Across the Food Value Chain," analyzed results from interviews with 34 sustainability leaders at food companies, nine representatives from sustainable roundtables, and 20 farmers and ranchers. It also included a quantitative analysis of the public reporting of 84 food companies -- processors, consumer packaged goods, food-service companies, restaurants and retailers.
Farmers and ranchers are being asked by food companies to measure and report more farm-level data than ever before -- things like water use, fertilizer applications, antibiotic use and more. According to the report they are attempting to be responsive by adding new on-farm technology that allows them to capture that data accurately but at an increase in cost and time that they typically shoulder alone.
The report found that the increased demand for data is being driven by companies' desire to manage risk in their supply chains as well as stakeholder pressure for more transparency around food production. Food companies are setting goals that they can only meet through farmer action. That data helps tell the bigger story around farms' and ranches' resiliency to the impact of climate change and how farmers and ranchers are safely and sustainably meeting the needs of a growing population.
Many of the farmers interviewed said that often the metrics they were asked to report didn't make sense for their particular context and that many of the requests they received have not considered the farmers' perspective. Some also expressed that there needs to be a balance between transparency and confidentiality of data or at least to understand how the collected data will be used.
Visit www.usfarmersandranchers.org and search for "metrics report" for more information and to view the full report.