Reproductive management vital during drought

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor indicated that much of the country is dry or in drought status. The previous time the extreme-drought category was initiated this early in the growing season was in 2008. Starting to develop or modify management plans in anticipation of the many challenges ahead is critical for producers.
With breeding season approaching, producers must think about how to manage during a drought to keep the most productive and valuable cows in the herd.
Janna Block is a livestock-systems specialist with the North Dakota State University-Extension's Hettinger Research Extension Center.
“Given concerns about feed supplies and rangeland health, most producers will be facing some tough decisions in the months to come,” she said.
Culling one option
Culling is probably at the forefront of many producer minds. Typically the properties that a cow possesses that get her added to the cull list include a bad attitude, old age and/or open pregnancy status. Additional considerations could include structural issues of the feet and legs and poor udders.
Producers also should evaluate production records.
Lisa Pederson, livestock specialist with the North Dakota State University-Extension’s Central Grasslands Research Center, said, “Cows that are consistently calving late in the breeding season and weaning light calves are not profitable, and should be culled. Because drought conditions are estimated to be widespread, it's a good idea to make plans to reduce herd size before the market is flooded with cull cows.”
Several computerized performance-record programs are available to help producers develop a ranked list of cows based on factors such as calf-weaning weight and other performance indicators. The North Dakota State University’s Cow Herd Appraisal Performance Software system is one example of that type of program. It also allows producers to more-effectively utilize individual herd data by comparing data with production benchmarks.
Shorten breeding season
Another way to increase efficiency during drought is to shorten the breeding season. Females that breed early are more likely to remain in the herd longer than those that conceive later.
Considering that the average gestation length is 283 days, cows need to conceive within 82 days of calving to maintain a yearly calving interval. Mature cows take a minimum of 40 days to recover from calving and begin to cycle. That recovery process may be as long as 70 days for first-calf heifers, or longer if they are thin or had a difficult delivery.
Breeding yearling heifers to calve at least three weeks ahead of the mature cow herd is a good way to ensure they resume estrous cycles before the breeding season starts. A 45-day breeding season for heifers and a 45- to 60-day breeding season for mature cows would be ideal if conditions allow. Pregnancy checking can be conducted within 35 to 40 days after the end of the breeding season, which allows open cows to be marketed earlier.
A shortened breeding season results in a more-uniform calf crop, and increased selection pressure for fertile and productive cows. That strategy also will increase the percentage of open cows, particularly if extended breeding seasons have been used in the past. One way to avoid drastic responses would be to shorten the breeding season gradually by two to three weeks per year until the goal has been reached.
Using an estrous synchronization protocol also could be considered to give more cows the opportunity to conceive. The ideal strategy and length of the breeding season will vary depending on feed resources and goals of the operation when considering drought management. Estrous synchronization protocols are available for natural breeding and artificial insemination situations.
House cows in drylot
Limited forage supplies and/or grazing capacity may have some producers considering housing cows in a drylot during the breeding season. That strategy can make implementing estrous synchronization and artificial insemination protocols easier to do and can increase the number of cows that bulls can breed naturally.
Having cows in a drylot can allow for increased monitoring and the ability to sort and feed groups of cows to optimize body condition. Having an area where calves can get away from cows and bulls is important. One idea is to provide a nearby “creep pasture” for calves where they can get out of the drylot and graze.
Block said, “Ultimately thinking about ways to manage the breeding season during drought comes down to strategic use of feed resources and increasing efficiency and productivity in the cow herd.”
Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu for more information.
Ellen Crawford is an editor with North Dakota State University communications. Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu for more information.