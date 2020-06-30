Scott Hecker of Howards Grove, Wisconsin, was recently named the 2020 Select Reproductive Solutions Specialist of the Year.
The award recognizes an individual with excellent knowledge of reproductive physiology and unmatched service to customer-owner herds. Hecker’s service to Select Sires began in 2006 as a large-herd artificial-insemination technician for NorthStar Cooperative. He transitioned to East Central/Select Sires in 2015. As a current member of the CentralStar team, Hecker fills the roles of reproductive specialist, professional artificial-insemination technician supervisor and CowManager specialist.
In his role Hecker works with customer-owners to review reproductive performance and develop strategies to not only meet but also exceed their herd goals. He has been instrumental in artificial-insemination training development and is invited by many large herds to lead employee trainings. Visit www.selectsires.com for more information.