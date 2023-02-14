University of Wisconsin researchers are working to develop plant-based fuels – a key piece of the nation’s blueprint for decarbonizing transportation.
The White House recently released a plan for eliminating greenhouse-gas emissions from transportation, which is considered the nation’s largest source of heat-trapping gasses. The plan calls for policies to make transportation more efficient and convenient while also embracing new technologies such as electric vehicles and clean fuels.
The cornerstone of the plan is battery-powered vehicles that run on clean electricity. But electrification isn’t practical for applications like airplanes, ships and long-distance freight shipping. Even with widespread adoption of electric vehicles, there will still be millions of older combustion vehicles on the roads after 2040.
That will require sustainable alternatives to gasoline, diesel and other liquid fuels, said Tim Donohue, director of the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center. It’s a federally funded research hub based at UW–Madison with the University of Michigan as a primary partner. Researchers there are working to develop cost-effective ways to derive fuel and other chemicals from non-food plants.
The center’s scientists are developing ways to use microbes to produce hydrocarbons from plants such as switchgrass, sorghum and poplar – plants that can be grown on land that’s unsuitable for food crops. Such fuels use carbon taken from the atmosphere instead of deposits trapped underground for millions of years, making them carbon-neutral.
New biofuels and chemicals that can be used to make valuable products such as polyester and nylon represent a multi-trillion-dollar industry.
“Think about how many chemicals we get from fossil fuels,” Donohue said. “The benefits are large even if the new or replacement products are only a small fraction of what society needs."
Knowledge gained at the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center also could be applied to turn manure, whey and other agricultural- and industrial-waste products into abundant renewable resources.
Technology that generates hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals from crops grown on non-agricultural land can reduce carbon emissions without diverting prime farmland. It can create new economic opportunities for biorefineries, farmers and rural communities that haven’t always benefited from the fuel and chemical industries.
Some advanced biofuels are already being produced but Donohue said there’s a need for ongoing support – including funding for research and development, and policies and incentives to help establish markets.
“It will take years of additional research and investment by the private sector for refineries to produce enough advanced biofuels to cost-effectively meet the anticipated demand,” he said.
Visit glbrc.org for more information.
Chris Hubbuch is a science writer for the UW-Wisconsin Energy Institute.
The Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, established in 2007, is one of four national bioenergy- research centers funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. With Michigan State University and other collaborators, the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center draws on the expertise of more than 400 scientists, engineers, students and staff to develop sustainable biofuels and bioproducts. It has trained more than 100 researchers, and produced discoveries contained in about 250 patent applications. Those patents have led to more than 100 licenses and the formation of five start-up companies.