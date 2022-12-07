Research aims to improve aviation fuel

Biodiesel and ethanol are used to power today’s cars and trucks. But one area of the transportation sector that’s still developing a viable biofuel solution is the aviation industry. To address that issue researchers are working to mass-produce a vegetable oil capable of being used as a biofuel for aviation purposes.
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from across the United States, including the University of Missouri, is exploring how camelina and pennycress could be genetically modified to produce greater overall quantities of a specialty seed oil. The researchers also are looking to change the oil composition from 18 to 10 carbons to make the oil more fluid for use in the aviation industry.
Edgar Cahoon, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and lead researcher on the grant, is studying how to take genes from the cuphea plant – known for their medium-chain oil producing traits – and transfering them to camelina and pennycress.
A team from the University of Missouri is taking three patented approaches for improving overall oil content in plant seeds and applying them to Cahoon’s existing research on the topic. The approaches were developed in the laboratory of Jay Thelen, a professor of biochemistry in the University of Missouri-College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
People are also reading…
The Missouri researchers are studying why camelina and pennycress aren’t producing the optimal amount of seed oil after cuphea’s medium-chain oil producing traits are introduced to both plants through genetic engineering.
“When we move genes from cuphea into camelina or pennycress, we’re going to do large-scale transcriptomics and proteomics to try and understand how the plant is responding to the new gene and see where the bottlenecks lie,” Thelen said. “With that knowledge we can complete the design, build, test and learn cycle to incrementally increase the levels of the medium-chain fatty acids in camelina or pennycress until we meet the optimal level.”
The Missouri team is using advanced proteomics technologies, including mass spectrometry instrumentation. The group also will use biotechnology approaches to gain knowledge about how the plants are responding to genetic engineering, Thelen said.
The research creates a large amount of data to be analyzed so bioinformatics researchers are helping with that part of the project. The research team will add information collected to a related project, which involves building an online database on the metabolic engineering of oilseed plants.
Since cover crops can be planted during the non-growing season and can also be grown in soils with less-than-ideal planting conditions, Thelen said they could provide farmers an additional option to earn a profit beyond the traditional growing and harvesting seasons.
The project is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. Visit energy.gov and search for "sustainable aviation fuels" for more information.
Eric Stann is a research news strategist at the University of Missouri.