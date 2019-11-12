Scientists are working on field trials and genetic studies that could one day double sorghum yields. Sorghum is one of the world’s most important sources of food, animal feed and biofuel.
The efforts follow recent discoveries by Zhanguo Xin, a scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. Also a partner in the discoveries is Doreen Ware, also with the service and an adjunct professor at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. The two showed how a basic genetic change in sorghum can double its yield of grain.
Their findings are based on years of research by scientists with from both groups. The research initially focused on a search for the genetic underpinnings of excellent-yielding strains of sorghum that were first developed by Xin at the Cropping Systems Research Laboratory in Lubbock, Texas. The research lays out a potential strategy for increasing the yields of sorghum as well as other grain crops such as corn, wheat and rice.
Sorghum is drought-tolerant; it’s an important crop for farmers worldwide. Increasing production is considered a key to addressing the threat of food shortages in the years ahead with changing climates, growing populations overseas and the loss of arable land in many parts of the world.
Sorghum grain is produced in clusters of flowers; the plant has two types of flowers – one type that produces grain and another that does not. The researchers have shown in a series of published reports that mutating a key gene in sorghum inhibits production of a hormone known as jasmonic acid. Plants with reduced levels generate more of the fertile type of flowers – and more grain.
The results show that the gene known as MSD1 is a major regulator of a cascading series of events along a genetic pathway that controls the production of jasmonic acid, particularly during flower development. Genes identified as MSD2 and MSD3 by the researchers also play important roles further along in the genetic pathway. Mutating any of the three genes causes a similar increase in grain yield.
Xin and his colleagues are conducting field trials to see if the genes they have found could be used by breeders to improve yields in commercial varieties of sorghum.