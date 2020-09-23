U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service scientists have identified five Romaine-lettuce varieties that both brown less quickly after fresh-cut processing and are slower to deteriorate postharvest.
They also are determining the genetic basis for deterioration. The researchers have identified the location of genes associated with postharvest deterioration of fresh-cut lettuce and are in the process of identifying genes associated with browning – two economically important traits. That will increase speed of development of new Romaine varieties with better shelf life. That’s because lettuce breeders will be able to check that offspring carry those genes without needing to grow out to destructively test for browning and deterioration resistance.
Lettuces are the most popular commercially produced leafy vegetables in the world. They had a farmgate value of more than $2.5 billion in 2017 in the United States, making it one of the 10 most valuable crops for the country.
But fresh-cut lettuce is a highly perishable product. The inability to evaluate for deterioration early in the process of developing new varieties has been a real impediment to breeding advances. Now having the molecular markers means that slow deterioration and eventually less browning can be more easily integrated into lettuce breeding.
When considering browning and deterioration ratings together, the best breeding lines for commercial production, and also for use as parents to develop new varieties are Darkland, Green Towers, Hearts Delight and Parris Island Cos – as well as SM13-R2, a breeding line developed at the USDA Agricultural Research Service lab in Salinas, California.
In addition the researchers found that the chromosome region that contains the genes for slow deterioration also contains four genes – Dm4, Dm7, Dm11 and Dm44 – and one DNA region – qDm4.2 – that codes for resistance to downy mildew, which is one of the most costly lettuce diseases. That colocation indicates a strong linkage between one or more of the four genes and the rate of deterioration. DNA-based markers can be used to develop new breeding lines with slow rate of deterioration and desirable combinations of resistance genes.
Deterioration is the rupture of cells within lettuce leaves, leading to waterlogging and the lettuce turning to mush. Browning is the discoloration of the edges of lettuce after cutting or tearing. Either development can spoil the leafy vegetable’s value by decreasing shelf life.
In an effort to control browning and prolong shelf life, lettuce processors have been turning to modified atmosphere packaging and flushing bags of cut lettuce with nitrogen gas to reduce oxygen levels in the bags. But those practices are costly. They also can lead to other problems such as off-odors.
The research was published in Horticulture Research and Postharvest Biology and Technology.