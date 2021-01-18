Resources help farmers certify organic

The process for earning organic certification may seem daunting. But there are many resources available to farmers wanting to label and market their products with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program seal.
Kristen Adams will discuss “What it takes to become certified organic” in a workshop held during the upcoming Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming. She’s the certification-services director of the Midwest Organic Services Association – MOSA – Certified Organic.
She receives numerous questions from farmers about certification, she said.
- How much does organic certification cost?
- What are the benefits of becoming certified-organic?
- How does one submit an application?
- What type of information does a certifier need?
- What happens at inspection?
- What crop or other inputs can farmers use, and what isn’t allowed?
- How detailed do records need to be?
Those questions and more are reasonable, Adams said.
“When shopping for a certifier, ask lots of questions,” she said. “There are various nuances and ways to interpret them.”
The cost of certification varies from operation to operation, and from certifier to certifier, she said. Certification will differ depending on whether a farm is seeking it for crops, livestock or both, and the extent to which one handles or processes the product.
Certification costs may range from a few-hundred dollars to several-thousand dollars, according to the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service. The agency recommends farmers ask the certifier for a fee structure and billing cycle. The agency also notes there’s generally an application fee, an annual-renewal fee, an assessment on annual production or sales, and inspection fees.
Cost-share assistance is available for producers and handlers who are obtaining or renewing their organic certification. Through 2023, certified operations may receive as much as 50 percent of their certification costs paid during the program year, not to exceed $500 per certification scope.
There are about 80 USDA-accredited certifying agencies. Of that total 47 are located in the United States while 31 are in foreign countries, according to the Agricultural Marketing Service. The agency publishes a list of certifiers and their locations.
The cost of inspection depends on how well-prepared one is for the inspection. It’s typically billed based on the time an inspector spends on the operation, Adams said.
The Agricultural Marketing Service provides a variety of resources for farmers wanting to start the certification process. Resources include more-specific guides for crop producers, livestock producers and processors.
The Midwest Organic Services Association as well as the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service offer publications that explain steps involved in certification. The Midwest Organic Services Association publishes “The Organic Cultivator,” a newsletter that provides updates on changes to certification regulations, educational resources and other information.
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service offers free single copies of “Guidebook for Organic Certification.” It’s available for download or in print. The organization also has archived on its website a recordkeeping webinar along with webinars on other topics.
Farmers wanting to talk to a “real person” also are invited to call the organization’s “Organic Answer Line.” It’s staffed by experienced organic farmers and organic inspectors. They’re available to answer questions about certification and organic-farming practices.
The Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming will be held virtually Feb. 22-27.
Visit mosaorganic.org and mosesorganic.com and mosesorganic.org/conference and ams.usda.gov -- search for "becoming a certified operation" -- and organic.ams.usda.gov -- search for “Organic Integrity Database” -- for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.