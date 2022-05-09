Respect small grains as forage

“Forages are a passion for me,” says Jim Paulson, forage guru and a former University of Minnesota-Extension educator; he currently works for Fieldstone Consulting.
“I’m a big fan of small-grain forages,” he said. “I think they have a lot of opportunity and value. (But) they don’t get a lot of respect.”
Farmers tend to plant small grains as an afterthought, he said, and don’t put much effort into management. But he sees them small grains as a great opportunity – and as a forage they’re good for soil health because of their vigorous fibrous roots.
In the Midwest corn is king, he said. Grasses are queen and small grains are pawns. But because forages like the same conditions as many cool-season grasses, they have plenty of potential. He thinks farmers put too much emphasis on crude protein for quality feed. That needs to be looked at closely because it’s the nutrient detergent fiber that supplies energy. Forages have an excellent yield of valuable nutrients, crude protein and that critical digestible nutrient detergent fiber.
Nutrient detergent fiber measures cell-wall components with pectin, hemicellulose, cellulose and lignin. Those are listed in order of digestibility, with pectin and hemicellulose being 100 percent digestible but lignin having no digestibility in ruminants. Glucose units in the cellulose and starch supply energy; it’s nutrient detergent fiber that fills the animal’s rumens.
Small grains and corn silage have 60 percent nutrient-detergent-fiber digestibility compared to alfalfa’s 40 percent, so adding small grains to the ration can increase nutrient detergent fiber. Alfalfa digestibility increases the fastest for 12 to 24 hours while the animal digests the leaves. After a few hours it decreases fast while the animal digests the stems. Meanwhile oats digestibility is slower to increase but stays longer at that increased rate.
The why and when of small grains is more important than the what, Paulson said. When choosing a variety he recommends taking into consideration forage supply, crop rotation, cover crop and need for a nurse crop. Small grains can give more options for grazing and can fill rotation gaps.
He routinely gives several tips concerning small grains.
• Check seeding rates – for example, oats are bulkier than barley – as well as depth of drill, crucial fall timing, fertility and previous herbicide use.
• At harvest time, management is the same as other crops. Small grains need to be chopped right, at a half-inch. Use lots of pressure on the packing tractor when making silage. Baleage requires six to eight wraps to make it tight.
• For a dairy ration it’s important to harvest in the boot stage for the best protein and digestibility.
And watch moisture levels.
“Test, don’t guess,” he said. “Ten-(percent)- to 90-percent-forage diets can work, depending on what you’re feeding.”
He warns to be careful using small grains when transitioning cows from milking to dry, because the change can cause calcium levels in the cow to increase.
Grains planted Aug. 15 will behave differently than those seeded in spring because of shorter days; they trigger the accumulation of more sugars. A late-fall silage harvest can allow for two months of beef grazing; the silage can be used to replace some corn silage, which has lots of starch.
Paulson said Mother Nature likes diversity.
“And small-grains forage offers excellent options,” he said.
Visit youtu.be/nbYKN32taDo to view a video by Paulson.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.