If dairy farmers managed their risk, 2020 wasn’t as bad of a year as was expected, says Mark Stephenson, University of Wisconsin dairy economist. Looking ahead to 2021, the window is closing for risk-management options.
The enrollment period for 2021 closes Dec. 11, 2020, for both the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Margin Coverage program and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. All registrations take place at USDA-Farm Service Agency offices. There are no changes to the 2021 program from the 2020 version. The program offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price – or feed margin – decreases to less than a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
Three options available for risk management in 2020 from the USDA were the Dairy Market Coverage program, the Dairy Revenue Protection plan and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Stephenson said if producers registered for at least two of the three programs they were largely held financially harmless.
A decision tool was developed in partnership by representatives from the University of Minnesota and UW to help producers determine coverage levels under a variety of conditions, to provide them with a strong safety net. Visit dairymarkets.org/DMC to view the tool. Changes in the decision tool have been implemented to make the tool more about risk management than using the dairy-futures market to predict if coverage is necessary.
“Last year in the fourth quarter of 2019 we had much-improved milk prices,” Stephenson said. “It finally looked like the five-year price slump was ending and futures markets were improving into 2020. Then the pandemic showed up.”
Because of price volatility as a result of the pandemic the Dairy Margin Coverage program made significant payments to producers – especially to those who chose tier one at the $9.50 level. To use the program decision tool, producers need to know their historic milk-production level, which caps at 5 million pounds for tier-one coverage. Producers can select from a range of coverage levels. Each shows how much milk is protected at the level, and how much the premium payment.
The Dairy Margin Coverage decision tool also provides a historical analysis, which shows producers what payments they would have received in past years if they had been enrolled in the program. Stephenson said even though the program has only existed since 2019 one can still see what his or her coverage would have been during changes in milk prices, back to 2010.
“Only in 2014, which was a great milk-price year for producers, did we not have any payments that would have been made under this program,” he said. “In the 130 months since 2010, 92 of those months would have had a payout at the $9.50 coverage level.”
The volatility of the dairy-futures market is a concern to him.
“They’ve gone from reflecting optimism to pessimism,” he said. “The base-excess reductions in April-May were short-lived and we’re officially back at large production increases.”
The forecast milk prices for 2021 will result in Dairy Margin Coverage payments.
“We can be 95 percent confident that you’ll get back more than your premium at the $9.50 coverage level,” he said.
With a lot of risk present in 2021 he said he believes the $9.50 coverage level with the 15-cents-per-hundredweight premium cost is inexpensive risk management. It could be all a producer needs if production history is 5 million pounds or less.
“It’s good basic coverage for larger farms too, but keep an eye open for other programs like (the Dairy Revenue Protection plan) and cash-forward contracts,” he said.
Sandy Chalmers, USDA-Wisconsin Farm Services Agency director, said, “We are being told by our USDA leadership that the deadline is a firm one.”
Producers should not count on an extension, she said.
“Producers must take action on both programs by the end of the day on Dec. 11,” she said.
She encourages producers to act as soon as possible because waiting until the last minute can create difficulties.
“Reach out to your local FSA office by phone or email to keep your opportunity in place to sign up,” she said.
All FSA offices in Wisconsin are staffed but because of the pandemic all business is taking place by phone, email or virtual meetings.
“Producers need to build that into their planning for sign-up,” she said.
The FSA has added a digital-signature option, allowing producers to do work from a home computer. Also FSA employees are ready to run scenarios using the Dairy Margin Coverage decision tool for producers without internet access.
Visit www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Wisconsin and dairymarkets.org/DMC for more information.