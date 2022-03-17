Robot helps workers make cheese

A cheese robot is helping Denmark’s Arla Foods with quality control of its cheese. The robot can save dairy companies time and money, and contribute to more sustainable production, according to a University of Copenhagen researcher who co-developed the robot.
The robot illuminates cheese with near-infrared light through two thin metal tubes inserted into the soft curd. The light emits wavelengths that are stored as data on a computer. Analyzing the light enables mapping of the cheese's fat, protein and carbohydrate content.
“We can see whether cheese meets the dairy's quality standards vis-à-vis safety, texture and taste," said Klavs Martin Sørensen, an associate professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen.
Sørensen developed the robot with Arla, the Danish Ministry of Environment and the Danish Dairy Research Foundation.
"The robot monitors each cheese at a very early stage in the process,” he said. “It can notify a dairy within seconds if something is off, and how the dairy should adjust a cheese’s recipe for it to be perfected again.”
Quality control in cheesemaking has been based on individual samples taken from an entire batch of cheese, together with dairy-worker noses and their sense of what the consistency of a cheese should be. The robot will enable dairies to retrieve information continuously about the condition and quality of their cheese, which can save them both time and money.
"Dairies are excited about the robot because it provides a partner that can help them nip errors in the bud instead of at the end of the process,” Sørensen said. “They're also happy about the amount of data collected by the robot, all of which can used to improve cheese production. The robot can never replace dairy workers, but it will be an indispensable tool for them.”
The robot also may be used to investigate various sustainable-production methods.
"We’ll soon begin testing whether less water can be used or whether it’s possible to recycle some of the water from previous cheeses in production,” Sørensen said. "The robot can help us determine how much water we can save without compromising quality and taste.”
In principle the robot also could be used to test other foods such as meats, fruit or bread.
The robot has been tested at Taulov Mejeri for just three months. But Sørensen suggested it could be ready for several dairies in about a year.
Visit science.ku.dk/english for more information.