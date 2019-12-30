OPINION I am a struggling little dairy farmer in Wisconsin. When I tell my story some people will try to help. One such person told me to call the Wisconsin Farm Center in Madison at 800-942-2474. The Farm Center is a free resource that is “supposed” to help farmers through every type of scenario. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, “Farm Center staff can help sort out farm financial options and offer a listening ear if you need someone to talk to about your farm situation.”
So as I proceeded to tell my story to a gentleman there he then asked about my finances. I told him that is why I called … that I have none. He became rather rude and irritated. He said he only helps prosperous farmers. Then he advised me to sell everything and get out now. He also scoffed at me for my milk production. So would a Farm Center staff consultant at that 800 number really not know that cows do dry-up for calving? He told me to go see a doctor to determine whether I needed counseling and that I was only looking for money. I did find out that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Secretary Sonny Perdue hired the Farm Center to help the big and prosperous manage their money.
And once again … help for the big farmers and none for the small.
It would not be a good situation for a suicidal person to call them looking for help. It surely would be the end for them.
Tom Litkea, New Lisbon, Wisconsin