Rural grocery-neighborhood stores survive

WASHBURN, Wis. – At many crossroads in rural Wisconsin stand empty buildings that once housed small businesses – many of which were neighborhood stores. Proprietors sold local produce and a mixture of goods that families needed. Nobody became rich but there was a sense of community. Those little stores were the place, like rural Post Offices, where neighbors gathered to learn news, trade ideas and weave the fabric of life.
Around Chequamegon Bay in far-northern Wisconsin there are still rural stores, most run by families who farm and grow produce in market gardens. Along Wisconsin Highway 13 north of Washburn is Homestead Gardens. It beckons neighbors and tourists alike to mingle, converse, and buy local produce and other necessities. The store, market gardens and orchard are run by Peg Lukasiewicz, a retired registered nurse, and her family.
When Lukasiewicz’ children were young they had allergies continually. It took a while to identify the source, she said. It was from grocery-store foods.
“We wound up raising all our own food – meat, everything,” she said. “It was the only way we could keep (them) healthy. We started raising all this (food) and kept it up until our last child left home. Then I started going to a farmers market.”
She soon realized she could do more.
“We decided to open a small store and start marketing some of our produce,” she said. “We brought in bulk foods; one thing led to another.”
The store also carries an assortment of international foods.
“There is no place up here (on the Bayfield Peninsula) where you can get some things, and we lived in enough places that we had grown to like those things,” she said.
Her husband, Tom Lukasiewicz, served for decades between the U.S. Army and the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Being part of a military family who has lived outside the United States has an effect on the store’s inventory.
“It changes our approach to food, how we see food,” she said. “Being exposed to European (food) standards was wonderful. They are not so focused on if things are organic. They are focused on food, maintaining soil fertility and sustaining it for centuries.”
Her father was a farmer before modern fertilizers came into common use.
“He claimed that (nitrate fertilizer) destroyed the soil,” Peg Lukasiewicz said. “He always said that if you take care of the soil, Mother Earth, she will take care of you.”
This has led her to eschew commercial fertilizers and pest-control methods.
“We use organic composted manure,” she said. “We use gypsum in our clay soil. We test our soil and add what it needs. We pay attention to where our seed comes from because where it is from has bearing on how well the plants grow in our climate here.”
She uses cover crops like rye for fertilizer as well as to retard weed germination.
Lukasiewicz sells only goods she and her family use themselves. As the seasons progress it’s possible to buy fruit and vegetables grown by the family. Other produce is sourced from like-minded producers. Regional offerings like Gorgonzola cheese, fresh organic cranberries and horseradish are often available. Staples like yeast, flour, vinegar, rice, herbs and spices await customers. Candies, cookies and exotic imported foods indicate eclectic tastes, some developed during life abroad. Jewelry, paintings, mittens and soap made by neighbors may be on hand. And news from the neighborhood and the world is available.
These days some folks feel isolated and afraid. A safe visit to a neighborhood country store might help. Meet folks and learn a little about the neighborhood. Buy local food or maybe something exotic. A visit can nourish body and soul. Go home with a strand from the fabric of life. That strand will provide a connection to the real world.
Homestead Gardens, at 77065 Wisconsin Highway 13 is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays Visit facebook.com and search for "Homestead Gardens" or call 715-373-2770 for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.