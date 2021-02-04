Rural infrastructure needs help, funds

The Farm Credit Council strongly supports the Rebuild Rural Coalition’s letter to President Joe Biden. We call on Congress and the Biden Administration to set aside specific funds for rural-infrastructure priorities.
“Our country’s rural infrastructure requires serious and specialized investment. Farm Credit urges Congress and President Biden to dedicate 25 percent of any infrastructure funds specifically for rural communities. Investing in rural infrastructure will help our small towns and rural communities rebuild from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide good-paying jobs to support rural families.
“Infrastructure needs in rural America are unique and require targeted solutions. And we’re talking about more than roads and bridges – though those need repair, too. Our rural communities suffer from lack of access to broadband internet, affordable health care, reliable electricity, clean and safe drinking water, and available and affordable housing options.
“Modernizing and expanding rural infrastructure is critical to the viability of rural communities – whether they can attract jobs and grow their economy, whether residents have access to life-saving telehealth and whether students can complete homework assignments.
“Rural-infrastructure challenges also endanger our agricultural and food-supply chains. We saw the significant disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The long-term success and competitiveness of America’s agricultural producers rests with their ability to easily and effectively transport their goods to markets and ports.
“Farm Credit stands ready to help rebuild rural infrastructure. It’s a vital part of our mission to support rural communities and agriculture.”
Todd Van Hoose is the president and CEO of the Farm Credit Council; visit farmcredit.com/farm-credit-council for more information.