Rural issues recognized by president

OPINION I'm pleased that I could represent Wisconsin Farm Bureau at President Joe Biden’s visit June 29. We appreciate the attention to several rural issues from the president.
During his visit the president addressed his bipartisan infrastructure-framework plan. Part of the plan will evaluate the nation’s access to internet.
While most people take broadband for granted, 25 percent of U.S. farms do not have access to the internet. Not only do farmers grow food and fuel, they also generate and share information, connect with customers and make data-driven business decisions. Broadband is crucial for our farms and rural communities to actively compete in a business setting while also staying connected with the rest of the world. I’m pleased President Biden specifically mentioned that. He understands that we can no longer be left behind.
Another component of the plan will focus on improving the nation’s roads and bridges. Agriculture is heavily dependent on a robust infrastructure of roadways and bridges to move farm equipment for planting and harvesting of crops, and to then move the products efficiently from the farm to the marketplace.
As agriculture evolves so must the road and bridge infrastructure that support it. We support the bipartisan approach of addressing traditional infrastructure but do have concerns about paying for it with changes to the tax code. That could disproportionately hit agriculture and lead to greater consolidation within the industry. We hope to have further conversations on those matters.
President Biden also mentioned several environmental efforts the plan would touch on, including improving drinking water and air quality. Farmers have similar wants when it comes to clean water and sustainable efforts. Farmers have been working for years to improve their sustainability efforts. We hope that farmers can be involved in conversations on conservation and preserving our natural resources. We, too, want to leave our land, water and air better for the next generations.
Again we are pleased with the attention to the needs of rural communities and hope that Farm Bureau can continue to discuss these important topics. It seems we all admire hard work and family values, and hopefully we build upon our common beliefs as we work through these items.
Kevin Krentz, a dairy farmer from Berlin, Wisconsin, is president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Visit wfbf.com for more information.