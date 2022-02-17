Rural leaders honored for efforts

The Wisconsin Farmers Union recognized members for their dedication to rural Wisconsin during the organization’s state convention, held virtually Jan. 29.
Compeer Financial was named a Friend of the Family Farmer, with special recognition to Paul Dietmann. The award recognizes those who have gone above and beyond in efforts on behalf of family farmers and rural communities. Dietmann is a senior focused-lending specialist at Compeer. He co-leads Compeer’s Emerging Markets Program, which provides loans and business-planning assistance to farmers who market products through local food systems.
Dietmann previously worked as a county agricultural agent with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. He then served as director of the Wisconsin Farm Center, and as Wisconsin’s deputy secretary of agriculture. He's co-author of the books “Fearless Farm Finances: Farm Financial Management Demystified” and “Financial Risk Management for Specialty Crop Farmers.” He also is the author of “Turning Grain into Dough: Farm Financial Management for Organic Grain and Crop Rotation.”
Kirsten Jurcek of Jefferson, Wisconsin, was the recipient of the Builders Award. It’s given for outstanding commitment to building the Farmers Union through county involvement, leadership development and member recruitment. In her leadership role with the Kenosha-Jefferson-Racine-Walworth Farmers Union, Jurcek engages young farmers, collaborates with other organizations, and has kept her chapter engaged and thriving.
Jurcek runs Brattset Family Farm, a second-generation 290-acre farm focused on grass-fed and finished beef. She worked as a hydrogeologist for more than a decade before returning to her family farm, shifting her focus to raising her children and a grass-fed beef herd.
Jurcek is a grazing educator with Glacierland Resource Conservation and Development. In that role she has shared her knowledge and connected with other farmers through trainings and pasture walks.
Kristy Allen received the Emerging Leader award. She's the owner and founder of The Beez Kneez, a beekeeping business based on her Trade River Ranch near Grantsburg, Wisconsin. She's president of the Polk-Burnett Farmers Union, and has been involved in discussions regarding an Iowa-based hog corporation seeking to permit a 26,000-hog operation in the St. Croix River Valley.
“Kristy has helped members engage with officials about the need to protect what they love about living and farming in the region,” said Darin Von Ruden, former president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “She has helped organize rallies, postcard campaigns, public testimony and media coverage.”
Allen guided her chapter through the early stages of developing the St Croix River Valley Food Alliance. And she enhanced communication within the chapter through the creation of monthly meet-ups known cheekily as "Chewing the Cud."
