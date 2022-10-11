Sacred items to be returned to Sioux

BARRE, Mass. – About 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that have been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century are being returned. Museum and tribal officials announced Oct. 10 that the items, including weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing – some of which are thought to be linked to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre – are due to be formally handed over Nov. 5 during a ceremony. The items have been stored at the Founders Museum in Barre for more than a century. Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Sioux tribe, said the return of the items is a chance to begin the process of healing.
“This is not our history of Barre,” said Ann Meilus, president of the board at the Founders Museum said on the day celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. “This is the Lakota Sioux’s history; we should honor the Lakota Sioux and what they desire.”
It’s a repatriation project that has been decades in the making. The items being returned are just a tiny fraction of an estimated 870,000 Native American artifacts – including almost 110,000 human remains – in the possession of the nation’s most prestigious colleges, museums and even the federal government. According to federal law they are to be returned to the tribes under the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
The Barre museum maintains that as a private institution it doesn’t receive federal funding and it is not subject to the law, returning items in its collection that belong to Indigenous tribes is the right thing to do, Meilus said.
Wendell Yellow Bull, a descendant of Wounded Knee victim Joseph Horn Cloud, said the items will be stored at Oglala Lakota College until tribal leaders decide what to do with them.
“Upon the return of the items, there will be a mass meeting and a very meticulous discussion on how and what we’re going to do with the items,” he said. “Most of all, there are items from the massacre site, so a lot of preparations and ceremonies must take place in order for us to proceed forward.”
More than 200 men, women, children and elderly people were killed on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in December 1890 in one of the country’s worst massacres of Native Americans. Congress issued a formal apology in 1991 to the Sioux Nation for the massacre.
The Barre museum acquired its Indigenous collection from Frank Root, a 19th century native of the town about 70 miles west of Boston. He was a traveling shoe salesman who collected the items on his journeys; he once had a road show that rivaled P.T. Barnum’s extravaganzas, Meilus said.
The items being returned to the Sioux people have all been authenticated by multiple experts, including tribal experts. The museum has other Indigenous items not believed to have originated with the Sioux.
Artist Michael He Crow used his expertise of traditional Lakota Sioux artwork and craftsmanship.
“I am able to recognize some of the designs and the colors that the Lakota used at that time,” he said.
There was a time when specific designs could be traced back to a particular family, he said. But because those designs have been reproduced and replicated so many times through the years, that is now almost impossible.