Safety and health specialist honored

John Shutske, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor and agricultural safety and health specialist, recently earned the Ergonomics, Safety, and Health Award from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The award recognizes Shutske’s 37 years of leadership and interdisciplinary teamwork focused on tackling long-accepted problems through Extension, engineering and education for a safer and healthier agricultural workplace.

Shutske is a faculty member in the UW-Department of Biological Systems Engineering where he directs cross-disciplinary research. The work involves other experts in agriculture, medicine, veterinary science, health education, mental health and engineering. The efforts include research, outreach-program development, and classroom teaching focused on injury and health concerns for farmers, farmworkers, children and agricultural communities. Shutske also had served as director of the UW-Center for Agricultural Safety and Health from July 2016 to May 2022.

Current priorities by Shutske and his team include education for immigrant dairy farmworkers focused on personal and public health; application of new technologies to reduce farm injury risk; and education on mental health and farm stress. Shutske leads national and international research efforts focused on engineering risk assessment to improve safety, public policy, insurability, workforce development and other issues to help advance farm automation in response to growing concerns about labor availability and cost. He serves as an affiliate professor in the UW-School of Medicine and Public Health. He also is an instructor and research adviser for the Wisconsin Academy of Rural Medicine.

He conducted some of the early research in child development and its applications in farm-injury prevention. The work eventually led to the multi-national development of the North American Guidelines for Children’s Agricultural Tasks, led by the National Farm Medicine Center. Visit asabe.org and bse.wisc.edu for more information.

