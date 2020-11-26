OPINION The deadline to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2021 is fast approaching. Dairy producers have until Dec. 11 to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage through a Farm Service Agency county office in Wisconsin. At about $0.15 per hundredweight, Dairy Margin Coverage is one of the more-cost-effective dairy risk-management options available.
Dairy Margin Coverage offers reasonably priced protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost – the margin – falls to less than a certain dollar amount selected by the producer. The program can be used in conjunction with other available risk-management tools, such as the Livestock Gross Margin Insurance Plan for Dairy Cattle or Dairy Revenue Protection, both of which are offered through the Risk Management Agency. Participation in Dairy Margin Coverage doesn’t prevent producers from also participating in other available USDA safety-net, disaster-assistance, conservation or credit programs.
Dairy producers are no stranger to risk. They recognize that preparation for the unexpected is key to survival in production agriculture. Case in point is the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019 during the 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage enrollment period, the margin projections forecasted no indemnity payments well into 2020. Then COVID-19 hit and market volatility ensued, triggering multiple Dairy Margin Coverage payments. Unfortunately because producers relied on the 2020 pre-pandemic margin projections, about 10,000 fewer dairy operations enrolled in Dairy Margin Coverage for 2020 than had enrolled the previous year.
Dairy Margin Coverage triggered seven payments in 2019 and so far four payments have triggered for the 2020 program year. Wisconsin producers have received 11 Dairy Margin Coverage payments totaling more than $107.4 million for the 2019 and 2020 program years combined.
To date Wisconsin has 1,343 dairy operations currently enrolled in Dairy Margin Coverage for the 2021 program year. Although there is still time to enroll, give FSA a call now to avoid the last-minute rush.
Dairy Margin Coverage offers flexible coverage-level options, starting at the $4 catastrophic level of coverage with no premium fee. From there producers can choose to increase coverage where the premium is based on margin triggers between $4.50 and $9.50 on 5 percent to 95 percent of established production history.
Dairy producers are strongly encouraged to use the recently updated dairy decision tool to determine the coverage level that meets an operation’s specific needs. The improved online tool demonstrates the historical performance of Dairy Margin Coverage. It assists producers with calculating total premium costs and administrative fees associated with participation.
For a dairy farmer who locked in five years of coverage during the first signup in 2019, he or she will still need to annually certify that the operation is commercially marketing milk, pay the administrative fee unless exempt and sign the required forms for 2021 coverage by the Dec. 11 deadline.
We know time is valuable and in short supply this time of year. So while a producer is enrolling in Dairy Margin Coverage, he or she can maximize that time with FSA by also completing acreage reporting for fall-seeded crops, reporting loss or damage from natural-disaster events, and enrolling in Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2021 crop year.
Visit www.fsa.usda.gov and click on the Dairy Margin Coverage Decision Tool for more information. Visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator to find a local FSA office.
All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead to schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social-distancing guidelines. Visitors are required to wear a face covering during any appointment. Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. Our program delivery staff will be in the office. They will be working with our producers in office, by phone and using online tools. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.