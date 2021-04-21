Save, manage silvopasture-system trees

Because silvopasture is the combination and intersection of trees, livestock and pasture, farmers and ranchers are like an orchestra conductor when it comes to managing those three elements. So says Steve Gabriel of Wellspring Forest Farm in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, whose background is agroforestry.
Trees in a silvopasture system benefit from rotationally grazed livestock just like forages do in a pasture.
“The trees need interaction from animals and rest from them in the same way grasses and legumes do in-pasture,” he said.
Trees need to be planted in communities.
“It’s best to plant densely and thin them out,” he said.
Gabriel planted black locust in 2014 on his Wellspring Forest Farm using a 3-foot spacing. His initial thinning was in 2020; he left some of the straightest and tallest of them for the canopy. He cut back the main stumps on the remaining trees using a pruning method called coppicing and pollarding to allow new sprout growth.
When planting trees a dense root system with both structural and feeder roots are key to viability.
“I’ve gotten plenty of trees from different nurseries where there are almost no feeder roots, and one or two structural roots,” he said. “Without a dense root system you’re starting off with a tree that’s going to struggle – especially in a marginal soil.”
He suggested having an on-farm nursery where purchased rootstock that look questionable can be grown for a year to build strength. He also recommends avoiding ball and burlap as well as containerized trees because of the potential for root girdling. Bare-root transplanting during dormancy is his preferred planting method.
Placement of planted trees is important because certain trees thrive in specific conditions. Oaks and hickories like higher slopes while black walnut likes bottom land.
Consider livestock when planting trees. Row widths of 80 to 100 feet work for cattle; sheep tolerate 30- to 50-foot rows.
“Starting with two or three species and really getting to know what conditions they thrive in is a great way to start,” Gabriel said.
Site preparation is part of creating an environment trees can thrive in. Trees eventually do well in pasture-type land, but the initial two to three years are difficult because of the root system present in grassy or forb-dominant fields. He said he likes to use tarping during the growing season to weaken pasture stands where trees will be planted. Walk-behind tractors or large rototillers can be used to prep areas for plantings.
Trees don’t exist without fungal partners; mycorrhizal fungi are beneficial to trees. Mycorrhizal root-dip products are available commercially.
“(Or) some people harvest a bit of soil from an existing woodland on their farm and top-dress it on the planting site,” he said. “One way or another introducing fungal partners is going to help trees thrive.”
When planting trees at Wellspring they dig all the holes first ,at a depth of 1.5 times the depth of the root spread and twice it’s width. Gabriel said one person holds the tree while the other backfills the soil around it. The pair stomp the soil down to remove air pockets, which eliminates most of the oxygen.
Protecting young trees from browsing is important. Gabriel said it’s always cheaper to fence off groups of trees rather than individually. It’s another reason to plant trees in groups. Electric-tape fence is effective, but no fence is fool-proof for deer. Putting welded-wire fencing around individual trees is expensive but sometimes necessary for valuable cultivars.
It’s a good idea to place mulch around trees. It helps give trees a head start before sod re-establishes.
“Think creatively for mulch sources,” he said. “Realize you’ll have to reapply it the first two years.”
It’s important to have a maintenance plan for tree plantings. Fruit and nut trees have greater maintenance needs than black locust. Pruning is part of a maintenance plan along with watering. It’s best to have multiple methods for watering rather than relying on just one, he said. Thinning is necessary; preferably it’s a harvest event where the thinning will have value. And disease monitoring is a continual process in a silvopasture system.
“All these elements taken together will really increase your chance of success and will become second nature,” Gabriel said. “If you think you can maintain 100 trees a year I suggest planting 30 a year for three years.”
Visit wellspringforestfarm.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.