Editor's note: This article is part of a series of articles featuring members of the Soil Sisters, an official program of Renewing the Countryside. The community of women farmers advocate for family farming and locally produced food.
MONTICELLO, Wis. – Part 1 of the profile featuring LindaDee Derrickson highlighted her beginnings creating community around food and farming; it was published in the Feb. 20 issue of Agri-View. Here she discusses challenges as a female farmer and shares advice for other women farmers.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Derrickson: I’ve narrowed my farming focus to 18 rare gourmet wool-producing sheep. I sell lamb, sheepskins, raw wool, roving, yarn and socks. I love rare old sheep breeds. I love their personalities, individuality, intelligence, hardiness, resistance to disease, strong mothering instincts and wool. When my customers buy sheep products from me they’re participating in the preservation of all those traits.
My flock introduced me to fiber art. I learned to spin and now teach others; I began felting rugs. Currently I’m learning to weave so I can make a Viking woman’s peasant dress. Each of the breeds I raise – Jacob, Tunis and Gotland – has unique histories and survival stories.
How have you learned what you need to know to farm?
Derrickson: Growing up on a farm taught me about hard work. It also instilled in me the rewards – eating vegetables from the garden, having a never-ending supply of meat, living with nature and being my own boss. After college when I started my own garden I used a commercial fertilizer a time or two. I outgrew it in favor of chicken manure, sheep manure, composted leaves, and other organic mulches and amendments.
I subscribed to “Organic Gardening” when I was in my 20s and devoured every issue. That led me to “no till” gardening with deep compost planting. I transitioned away from the structure of single rows with bare dirt between and lots of hoeing.
How does Soil Sisters most help you?
Derrickson: I know if I need information, equipment or an extra hand, someone in the network can provide it. And I can return the same support and help someone else. There’s networking at potlucks and other events. There are so many supportive gestures, offers to help and “pay it forward.” It’s extraordinary.
What are your biggest challenges as a female farmer?
Derrickson: I’m 4 feet, 10 inches. From tractors to shovels everything is too big. Think of the diameter of a shovel handle – it’s really big for my small hands. I have ladders and stools everywhere. I roll into the bed of my pickup truck because I can’t just hop. Try carrying a 5-gallon bucket of water or a small bale of hay when you need to bend your arm -- because if straightened you drag the bucket or bale on the ground.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Derrickson: In 20 years I’ll be 92. Maybe I’ll still be tending sheep but lately I’ve been thinking about succession. I envision attracting young people to my farm who will want to make it their own – perhaps building their own dwelling so I can continue to live here while they develop their own income stream. Perhaps someone will read this and contact me to explore possibilities.
What would you like the general public to know about farming?
Derrickson: There are all kinds of farming and farmers. Some are destroying the environment while others are working to replenish soil, clean our water and purify the air we breathe with practices known as regenerative farming. People “vote” for the kind of food and environment they want with what they spend on food and fiber. My vote is for local, regenerative and organic practices.
What advice would you have for other women interested in becoming farmers?
Derrickson: No two days are alike and there’s constant problem-solving. There’s uncertainty and unpredictability. Despite this many farmers thrive on risk and the unpredictable.
If you’re interested in becoming a farmer hang out with one of us. Volunteer on a farm to see the “ins and outs” and the good days and bad. Ask yourself if you will thrive in a farming environment or if it will be too stressful.
If you’re in a partnership does your partner share your farming interests? If not alarm bells should sound. If you have children find ways to test rural living with them. Unhappy kids make an unhappy family. After checking all the boxes research the community before buying. Visit the local library, attend town meetings, ask people about local issues, or visit a local gym, church or cafe. Eavesdrop and talk with folks to determine if they're “your people” or the community of your dreams.
Soil Sisters will host “A Celebration of Wisconsin Farms and Rural Life” Aug. 7-9 at various member farms. The weekend of farm tours and food is open to the public to “tour, taste, learn and play in the multi-faceted on-farm weekend involving more than 20 women-owned farms.” Visit soilsisters.wixsite.com/soilsisters and renewingthecountryside.org for more information.
