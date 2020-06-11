Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently appointed Randy Romanski as secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Romanski has been serving as the department’s interim secretary since November 2019. Prior to that he served as the department’s deputy secretary. He has several years of experience in government administration and policy development.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order Romanski has held several weekly phone calls with farm organizations and the agricultural media. In a call June 4 he said he was honored to be appointed secretary-designee. He has appointed Angela James to serve as deputy secretary. She previous served as assistant deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“We’ll work hard to be a resource to the citizens of the state and the industries we serve,” he said. “We’ll be looking to build the team with a new assistant deputy secretary who will focus on budget, personnel and internal matters.”
Food Box program revisited
Romanski provided updates on several issues, one of which is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The USDA exercised its authority to purchase and distribute as much as $3 billion worth of agricultural products to Americans in need. That need has been growing during the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing unemployment.
Wisconsin received only about $9 million of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program total. The Wisconsin ag department has contacted the USDA about why the state was underrepresented in the numbers of businesses and farms receiving funding, Romanski said.
“Considering Wisconsin’s stature as a state with tremendous agricultural diversity, I would have expected Wisconsin to be more represented,” he said. “We’re a top-10 producer in a lot of agricultural products. I want to make sure Wisconsin producers and processors have a chance to participate in the program.”
He had a conference call scheduled the week of June 8 with Bruce Summers, administrator of the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
“We need questions answered concerning how decisions are made about how companies or farms are included or excluded,” Evers said.
Apply soon for farm-support payment
Romanski also discussed the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, which will provide $50 million in direct-aid payments to Wisconsin farmers who have experienced losses due to COVID-19. The funding is from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for direct payments to agricultural producers. Evers made available $50 million, the same amount that Wisconsin farm groups had requested, Romanski said.
“We’ll continue to work with farm organizations, the governor’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue on how to distribute funding, the timeline and the best way to get dollars to farmers,” he said.
Eligible for payment are farmers who earned a gross income between $35,000 and $5 million based on 2019 tax filings. Farmers will receive from $1,000 to $3,500. The one-time payment is a sliding scale based on gross income.
The payment will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, which will post June 15 an application link on its website. Farmers must apply no later than June 29. Farmers are urged to apply early to allow time for any questions or issues related to their applications.
Visit revenue.wi.gov or call 608-266-2772 for more information. Spanish- and Hmong-speaking farmers may call 608-266-2772 for more information.