Seeds carry ancestral memories

The span of time is hard to fathom. A human lifespan is just one dot on the line of time. Time passes quickly for us but seems slow in the sense of its vastness stretching back through history.
But the last ice age was only 10,000 years ago. The first ongoing European settlement in North America was only a few-hundred years ago. The United States is not yet 250 years old. A human generation lasts only a couple of decades.
Before Europeans came to North America everyone farming here was an Indigenous person. Almost every Black person who survived transit to North America on slave ships then began working in agriculture. But through time changes occurred – political, cultural, societal and economic changes. Now most people who possess farmland are white.
The Northeast Farmers of Color Network is helping Black, Indigenous and other people of color connect, reconnect or remain connected to land. The network connects people of color to each other for support, mutual aid and education. Recently the network formed the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust.
Stephanie Morningstar is the executive director as well as the relationships, resources and reciprocity co-director for the trust. She’s also a farmer; her business is Sky World Apothecary.
“Farming to me is an expression of agency and self-determination,” she said. “It’s a way to connect to the land in a really intimate way. It embodies that land connection, and the responsibility we have to steward the land that we call home – to be able to produce things and then feed and heal our community. I’m an herbalist; I grow and make plant medicines, and ensure that they are affordable and available to my community. I grow in a way that builds soil, heals soil and is free from toxins.
“The (land trust) is advancing land access across the Northeast for Black, Indigenous, Latinix, Asian and other farmers of color. We also focus on land stewards, earth workers, anybody who’s involved in land connection. The Northeast Farmers of Color Network is an alliance of farmers who came together to do three simple things. We break the isolation of being a farmer of color in the Northeast. Often there’s a lot of isolation because of racialized threats, intimidation and violence. We have had member barns burned down, crosses burnt on lawns, members have been intimidated and pushed out of communities because of their race. Folks have started coming together to break isolation during skill shares. We gather together to get to know each other and give support.
“Sharing traditional skills is another function of the network. We share traditional Indigenous agricultural skills and diasporic cultural ways to be on the land (as well as) regenerative agricultural skills and seed-sharing. Knowledge sharing, seed sharing.
“The other thing we do is to advance policy that will improve the food system as well as create land access for people of color in the Northeast and nationally. The mission of the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust is to overcome barriers for farmers of color. Looking at the statistics from the (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of) Agriculture we know that 98 percent of the farmland in the United States is owned by white folks. Looking at the history of black dispossession and enslavement – along with effects policies like the Homestead Act had on Indigenous people – we decided land access is one of the biggest barriers to feeding our communities healthy and fresh food.
“The land trust is a vehicle to advance land access. It reconnects communities with land in a way that manifests and embodies our ancestor’s dreams for sustainable human habitat, regenerative agriculture, ceremony, native-species habitat restoration and cultural preservation. Those are our key reasons for being on the land.
“Our land trust is a little different. We work in a really holistic way with the land. It’s deeply focused on removing the boundary between conservation and farmland protection – especially within an agroecology and agroforestry context. We are doing everything from farmland protection and access specifically for farming, to conservation of nonhuman beings and ecosystem restoration.
“We are seeing as land stewards of color in the Northeast that there really is not a divide between conservation and feeding our communities. In fact we look at things from a holistic perspective that includes the land as part of the community. In order to protect the land and our community we need to conserve land, but in a way that does not restrict human access.
“As an Indigenous herbalist I have land-access needs of my own. Indigenous herbalists have responsibilities to the lands we call home. Our responsibility is to steward those territories and the medicines that grow in them. We work with conservation in a way that allows for human interaction. We see a huge difference when Indigenous practices are allowed on the land. We are building biocultural-restoration projects by going onto previously conserved land with restrictive conservation easements and opening those easements to include Indigenous land management. We then measure differences in basic species and biodiversity.
“Farms for us are not monocultures. We don’t use pesticides or herbicides. Farming for us is about building soil, biodiversity, reducing carbon emissions and using our ancestral practices to do these things while feeding our community. We measure farming success based on markers like health and wellness that are not financial.
“We get a lot of folks from parts of Turtle Island (North America) that are outside the territory of our network. Community is essential. The mutual-aid networks that came out of COVID-19 are a great way to begin building community anywhere. There is a shortage of seed, and people supporting each other with seed co-ops. This is another way to get started.
“The more we can create a self-determined environment for communities the better. A lot of work is happening in Wisconsin and all over that needs support. Grassroots knowledge and skill shares can happen. Not waiting, not asking permission to get started and do something, but doing it yourself is important. Strength is in numbers, mutual aid and mutual support. But the problem of lack of land access is dire all across the United States. We are encouraging people all over to start organizations like ours. We are not the only land trust doing this work.
“There are many ways to create land access. We are creating land access to create food sovereignty hubs, increase biodiversity and collectivize this movement. This is a movement all over Turtle Island that is picking up speed. But we can’t do it alone, or in silos. We are standing on the shoulders of some amazing ancestors, people who inspired us – people like Shirley Sherrod and others. They set up the idea of these organizations. We are taking it and running with it.”
There have been many epochs in history. In our epoch we are seeing more and more people disconnected from land, culture and the natural world. Organizations like the Northeast Farmers of Color Network and the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust are showing a way people can begin a reconnection to land – a reconnection that may help everyone.
Visit nefoclandtrust.org and www.skyworldapothecary.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.