WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- U.S. senators recently introduced a bipartisan bill that would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help farmers, ranchers and landowners use carbon dioxide-absorbing practices to generate carbon credits, a rare collaboration on climate change.
The proposed Growing Climate Solutions Act directs the USDA to create a program that would help the agriculture sector gain access to revenue from greenhouse-gas-offset credit markets.
The bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana-Jasper; U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina-Seneca; U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island-Newport; and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan-Gladwin. It would establish USDA-certified protocols for farmers, ranch owners and forest owners seeking to develop projects that can generate offset credits in existing programs. It would offer a new revenue stream for farmers, ranchers and landowners suffering from the economic impacts of global trade tensions and the coronavirus.
Landowners and farmers can generate credits and earn money for activities ranging from reforestation to sequestering carbon in soil to capturing methane from livestock.
“As a Main Street Entrepreneur and conservationist, I know firsthand that if we want to address our changing climate then we need to facilitate real solutions that our farmers, environmentalists and industry can all support,” Braun said.
Voluntary offset programs have existed since the early 2000s. In 2018 the average price of such credits was $3 per tonne. Demand for credits is expected to increase when airlines are required to purchase offsets to comply with the industry’s Carbon Offset Reduction Scheme, which will begin in 2021.
Republicans in Congress have largely rejected the kind of economy-wide climate measures proposed by Democrats. But some of them have recently floated legislation that promotes carbon removal through land-based measures such as planting trees, to investments in carbon capture and sequestration technology for power and industrial plants.
“Our nation’s farmlands, forests and ranches hold untapped potential for removing harmful emissions from the air naturally,” said Sarah Greenberger, senior vice-president at the National Audubon Society.