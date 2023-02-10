Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 Cattle Market Outlook

2023 Cattle Market Outlook

The year 2022 was filled with mountains for U.S. cattle producers to climb. From inflated feed costs to the third-consecutive year of drought,…

Corn, bean outlooks conflicted

Corn, bean outlooks conflicted

The United States could potentially produce as many as 15 billion bushels of corn from a projected 92 million acres in 2023. Demand for that c…