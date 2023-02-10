A new biopolymer sensor that detects bacteria, toxins and hazardous chemicals can be printed like ink on just about anything, including clothing.
Using an enzyme similar to that found in fireflies, the sensor glows when it detects otherwise invisible threats.
The biopolymer sensor is based on computationally designed proteins and silk fibroin extracted from the cocoons of the silk moth Bombyx Mori. It can be embedded in films, sponges and filters. It also can be molded like plastic to sample and detect airborne and waterborne dangers, as well as to signal infections.
Researchers at the Tufts University-Silklab demonstrated how the sensor emits light within minutes when it detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus, anti-hepatitis B virus antibodies, the food-borne toxin botulinum neurotoxin B or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, an indicator of the presence of breast cancer.
Currently the sensors require a quick spray with a non-toxic chemical after being potentially exposed to bacteria, toxins and dangerous chemicals. If the target is present the sensor generates light. The intensity of emitted light provides a quantitative measure of the concentration of the target.
“The combination of lab-designed proteins and silk is a sensor platform that can be adapted to detect a wide range of chemical and biological agents with a high degree of specificity and sensitivity,” said Fiorenzo Omenetto, a professor of engineering and director of the Tufts University-Silklab. That’s where the bio-responsive materials were developed.
The sensing element is modular so developers can swap in newly designed proteins to capture and measure specific pathogens or molecules. The light-emitting mechanism remains the same.
“Using the sensor we can see trace levels of airborne SARS-CoV-2 or we can imagine modifying it to adapt to whatever the next public health threat might be,” Omenetto said.
The sensors can assume a seemingly endless variety of forms. To demonstrate that, the researchers created viral-sensing unmanned-aerial vehicles in which the fuselage was embedded with the sensor material. During flight the propellers direct airflow through the porous body of the vehicle, which can be examined after landing. The vehicles reacted to airborne pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2. That could potentially enable monitoring environments from a remote distance.
The active component of the biopolymer sensor was developed by David Baker, a professor in biochemistry at the University of Washington-Institute for Protein Design. It’s a molecular switch made of proteins that act like lock and key, but with a cover.
When a virus, toxin or other target molecule comes near, it binds to the switch and opens the cover. Another part of the switch – a molecular key – can then fit into the lock.
The combination forms a complete luciferase enzyme, similar to the enzyme that lights fireflies and glowworms. The more virus, toxin or other chemical that binds to the sensor, the brighter the glow.
The molecular glow-switch is embedded in a mixture of protein derived from silk cocoons, called silk fibroin. The silk fibroin is the inactive component of the biopolymer sensor. But it has unique features such as the ability to be processed and manufactured using safe, water-based methods.
It also could be fabricated into different materials, such as films, sponges, textiles or dispersed onto surfaces through an inkjet printer. Moreover the silk fibroin stabilizes the molecular glow-switch and greatly extends its shelf life.
The researchers tested the shelf life of materials embedded with SARS-CoV-2 sensors after storing them at 140 degrees Fahrenheit for four months and found little change in performance. The breast-cancer sensor shaped into a sponge was kept on the shelf at room temperature for one year and still performed near its original sensitivity.
“That means we can manufacture, distribute and store the sensing interfaces for long periods of time without losing their sensitivity or accuracy and without the need for refrigerated storage,” said Luciana d’Amone, a graduate student who co-led the project with Giusy Matzeu, a research professor at Tufts’ Silklab.
The approach could make sensors widely available in different formats. For example one could print the sensor inside food packaging to track spoilage and toxins.
The research team envisions applications for the biopolymer sensors ranging from personal and patient monitoring and infection control in healthcare settings to environmental sensing in home, workplace, military and disaster settings.
The article recently was published in Advanced Materials. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “Omenetto + d’Amone” for more information.
Mike Silver is the associate director of media relations at Tufts University.