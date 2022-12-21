Service award presented

Rosalie Geiger and her family recently were presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau award.
Although Randy Geiger died in 2019, his legacy, contributions to the dairy industry and passion for serving others isn’t diminished, said Kevin Krentz, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
The Geigers’ farming careers began in 1969. They moved in 1981 to a farm near Reedsville that had been owned beginning in 1867 by Rosalie Geiger’s ancestors. Ran-Rose Dairy was known for its registered Holsteins where cows, heifers and embryos that have been marketed worldwide.
In addition to their service to the Manitowoc County Farm Bureau and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the couple contributed their knowledge and dedication to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, World Dairy Expo, the National Milk Producers Federation, the Wisconsin Agri-Business Council, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Holstein Association and the National Dairy Board. Visit wfbf.com for more information.