Service awardee named

Jim Holte recently received the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Distinguished Service to Wisconsin Agriculture award. He was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the state’s agriculture industry.
Holte retired in 2019 as president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Rural Mutual Insurance Company Boards.
Holte started his farming career as a dairy farmer before transitioning to producing beef and grain. He was elected in 1995 to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Board to represent District 9. He was elected president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Rural Mutual Insurance in 2012 and continued in that position until his retirement.
Holte provided testimony to the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on modernizing the Endangered Species Act in Washington, D.C. He also was a member of Wisconsin Rural Leadership and served on its board. Visit wfbf.com for more information.