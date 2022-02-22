Seven alternative-protein trends emerge

Archer Daniels Midland recently released its alternative protein outlook. The report highlights seven emerging trends shaping the market. The market is expected to reach $125 billion by 2030.
“In the past 12 months, the number of plant-based meat, cheese and dairy products available to consumers has more than doubled,” said Leticia Goncalves, president of Global Foods for ADM. “Products aimed at meeting the heightened demand for health-forward solutions that can deliver on evolving consumer taste and texture expectations will continue to come to market in the next decade.”
New products will be influenced by seven emerging trends listed.
1. Novel protein sources – from cell-based to fungi and air – brands are exploring a wide range of protein sources to supplement the industry’s continued focus on pea and soy. Cell-based solutions made from cultivated animal cells are on their way to becoming increasingly mainstream as industry leaders such as Future Meat
Technologies are developing more efficient processes for manufacturing meat products at scale. Beyond cell-based options, new and existing companies are exploring protein sources coming from air particles, volcanic ash, seaweed, insects and more.
2. Fermentation-as-a-service – There has been growing interest in microbial fermentation as a method for developing alternative-protein products. Global players that have expansive fermentation capabilities are exploring new ways to serve food, beverage and health and wellness brands. Those brands are seeking support with downstream processing, laboratory services, consulting, and other components essential to food-grade fermentation.
3. Next-generation, plant-based, whole-muscle solutions – Whole-muscle, plant-based solutions are becoming increasingly available to consumers in markets around the world. The solutions will continue to evolve as brands seek novel ways to reproduce the texturization of animal-based whole-muscle cuts, from T-bone steaks to shellfish.
4. Innovation and transparency from seed to fork – As concerns about climate change grow consumers are demanding greater sustainability in existing food systems. That has led many to seek brands and products that can provide the plant-based solutions they crave in a way that’s environmentally and ethically sound. Seed-to-fork initiatives, as an example, leverage cutting-edge technology to improve seed breeding. That can reduce the cost, time and environmental impact associated with creating consumer-ready protein sources.
5. Moving toward price parity of cultivated-meat products – Companies such as Future Meat Technologies are helping power a move toward more price parity of cell-based solutions with more traditional alternatives. In December the company announced it was producing cultivated chicken breasts for $7.70 per pound, compared to about $18 per pound six months earlier.
6. Kid-friendly product formats – Plant-based chicken nuggets are just the beginning. New products featuring kid-friendly flavors, colors and formats are becoming a focus for brands looking to appeal to flexitarian parents and kids in varying life stages and ages, from yogurt to pizza and mac-and-cheese.
7. Plant-based versions of traditional, authentic cuisines – To meet growing global demand for traditional dishes, brands are exploring solutions that provide the regional specificity and appeal today’s consumers desire. Among them are plant-based shawarma, schnitzel and shrimp dumplings. Through new products featuring an assortment of globalized flavors, textures and product formats, brands are aiming to deliver an array of tasty, satiating comfort-food analogues.
Each of the emerging trends will have an impact on the plant-based marketplace in the future. Visit adm.com for more information.