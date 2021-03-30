Share farm creativity with all

LAKE SUPERIOR SOUTH SHORE, Wis. – Often we become attached body and soul to the land where we live, to a particular patch of land – to the locale where our soul comes to dwell. Those of us who develop that attachment have deep feelings that our patch of the world is superior.
For some folks the attachment to the land inspires art – art that takes many forms. Some become farmers; what they produce and their treatment of the land is their art. Others make goods like bread, cheese, soap or other products as their art. Yet others create paintings, sculpture, drawings and woodwork as their art. But each of those folks draws a unique inspiration from the land that is common to all, but unique to that person. The art people produce is unique to each of them and to the area where he or she lives.
It’s said sometimes we are in a given place at a specific time for a reason. And sometimes we are with kindred spirits at a time for a reason. It’s part of what gives meaning to life.
Three years ago J. Erin Hutchinson arrived on the shore of Lake Superior in far-northern Wisconsin. As a young person she had spent time on her grandparent’s farm. Working the land and loving it changed her early in life, she said.
“Authentic Superior is a new nonprofit we got started last summer,” Hutchinson said. “This is a really special place, especially in regard to the amount of creativity and creative output there is in light of the small population. Creative output doesn’t just come from artists. Coming from a farming family, I know farming takes as much creative energy as painting a landscape.
With the pandemic so many people were financially impacted here. Art festivals and markets were shut down. We need a strong brand for this region on the south shore of Lake Superior, to be known for all of the products, the great art and the great food we have. We also need to create a revenue stream for the creative producers in this area in addition to tourism foot traffic.”
Authentic Superior is both the brand and the platform envisioned to create that new revenue stream.
“The communities and people here are authentic,” she said. “Our mission is to create a more-sustainable local economy for the creative producers who live in this region. This is about creating a vibrant rural economy.”
Authentic Superior used grant funding for creation and advertising. During the startup phase all sales revenue is going to the producers. As the marketplace gains momentum producers will pay a small percentage of sales to support and maintain Authentic Superior.
“We have about 70 producers on the marketplace now with more to come,” Hutchinson said. “About 20 percent of the producers are farmers. More farmers are planning to join the marketplace this spring.”
Gil Schwartz farms near Ashland, Wisconsin. Through his businesses, Seasonably Sourced Foods and Northwoods Botanicals, he sells sustainably produced in-season goods ranging from duck eggs to root crops grown on his farm as well as wild mushrooms, nuts, grains and berries foraged from forest land. He also sells cannabidiol and cannabigerol products from sustainably grown hemp.
“We’re excited to offer our local hemp products on Authentic Superior because of the expanded reach that the platform provides,” he said. “While we mostly offer our farm’s products locally, our local market is rather tiny. So being able to reach new customers across the state and country will increase the financial resilience of our business.”
Across the nation people are trying to figure out how to earn a living while staying on the land they love. In far-northern Wisconsin a new brand and marketing platform is connecting creative people working on the land with customers. Sometimes amazing things can happen when the right people come together at the right place at the right time.
Visit www.authenticsuperior.com and www.seasonallysourced.com and www.northwoodsbotanicals.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.