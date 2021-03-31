Sharecropper thanks mentors for examples

Editor’s note: The following article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
Jen Schmitz left "office life" in 2020 to start growing crops. She serves as a district supervisor in Monroe County, a chairperson for River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience and a district director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
When and why did you begin farming and what do you produce on your farm and why?
Schmitz: I sharecropped hemp-cannabis, asparagus and apples in 2020. My landowners are former coworkers from my previous employment in a cooperative – Mark and Nancy Bruland, and Natalia and Ed Breuer. The Brulands generously allowed me to sharecrop their apple orchard and asparagus beds – sharing the beauty of Appley Ever After Farm. Mark Bruland taught me what he could and was a great mentor during the growing season. The kids in my life enjoyed coming to the orchard and helping with tasks. They also helped plant hemp seed in the Breuer field. The combination of sunshine, living plants, animals and humans I love drove me to sharecrop.
I left office life in April 2020; that allowed me to farm full-time that summer. The same month I was elected supervisor for District 15 in Monroe County. I volunteer as a chairperson for River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience; we assess unmet needs from the 2018 flooding. I also serve as District 4 director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Schmitz: I use the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Monroe County – monroe.extension.wisc.edu – and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection – datcp.wi.gov – sites.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Schmitz: I admire several people.
- Mark Bruland of Appley Ever After Farm
- Carl Duley of UW-Extension in Buffalo County, for hemp-cannabis trials
- Bob Micheel of the Monroe County Land Conservation Department
- FL Morris of South Central Hemp, a Wisconsin Farmers Union member and hemp farmer
- Tim Murphy and Noelle Kehoe – hemp growers, processors and retailers
- Kreigh Rasikas – hemp-cannabis enthusiast and supply-chain developer
- Darin VonRuden – Wisconsin Farmers Union president, and incubator and promoter of new ideas
- Sarah Korte – president of the Chaseburg chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, a heritage-hog farmer and lawyer
We all value organic and regenerative agriculture as a way of conserving nature and our planet for future generations.
When and why did you join the Wisconsin Farmers Union?
Schmitz: Sarah and Nick Korte asked me to join about four years ago. I wanted to return to farming and figured that joining a group such as the Wisconsin Farmers Union was the correct next step. After a meeting or two I knew I had found my new “4-H club.” It was just what I needed and wanted.
When and why did you take on a leadership position with the Wisconsin Farmers Union?
Schmitz: As I was preparing for the 2020 Wisconsin Farmers Union state convention, I realized there was still a vacant seat for District 4. I’m glad I ran for the position; I’ve learned so much in a whirlwind 11 months.
How does the Wisconsin Farmers Union most help you? How do you think it most helps women members?
Schmitz: It helped me prepare for and do sharecropping. It also helped me pursue my dream of returning to farming as well as experimenting with and experiencing hemp-cannabis growing. I wasn’t brave enough to say “yes” to it without my many friends in the Wisconsin Farmers Union. The organization has supported me in profound and deeply insightful lessons as well as connections as a county supervisor. We have many experienced and thoughtful supervisors in the Wisconsin Farmers Union. I was lucky enough to be mentored by a few regarding big issues. I’m so grateful to Chris Holman and Tom Kriegl.
Rick Adamski has become a close friend. We talk about difficult farming and life topics. It seems strange to think it was our meeting at the 2020 state convention and a trip to the National Farmers Union convention as the beginning of what would become the COVID-19 crisis. That solidified the relationship between me – a 41-year-old aspiring farmer – and a community-supported-agriculture farmer and his farming family. Rick and I talk about health, finances, land management, sales, transportation and stress. I recognize changes in our global and national culture is changing farmers too.
What would you like others to know about the Wisconsin Farmers Union?
Schmitz: The organization isn’t new; we held our 90th-annual state convention in 2021. In 2020 we embraced our diversity, again knowing the value of our “big tent” of intentional listening and inclusion at every level of membership. As a woman changing agricultural channels – from dairy to hemp, vegetables and fruit – I found mentors in my chapter as well as across Wisconsin and in other states.
What do you think are the biggest challenges that today’s farmers face?
Schmitz: Access to land and knowledge to manage bio-systems. So many land-value systems are aligned to support ownership, equating to all management practices and decisions about natural resources contained within the geographical land. That isn’t holistic thinking. It’s short-sighted and devastating to the Earth as well as most living things here. Only with a global reset in regenerative and sustainable agriculture do we stand a chance of humans continuing to thrive on Earth.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Schmitz: Being able to pay rent for land or to purchase land is currently the biggest challenge, and will be 20 years from now. It’s what prohibited me from dairying 20 years ago. It made a terrible struggle begin for my dad and so many others in the 1980s. If we don’t see a global reset to regenerative and sustainable agriculture, water access will be a major issue ... the climate is likely going to become warmer. Oceans, seas and inland lakes will rise.
The mission of the Wisconsin Farmers Union is to enhance the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors and civic engagement. The grassroots organization was founded in 1930 to champion cooperatives, conservation, local food and other initiatives to strengthen rural America. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.