Silvopasture: ecological restoration for livestock

When Elizabeth and Steve Gabriel eventually leave their Wellspring Forest Farm in the Finger Lakes region of New York state, it’s their intention to leave a forest behind them as opposed to what they found when they inherited it.
“It was a beat-up degraded landscape with a stark divide between what was pasture and forest,” Steve Gabriel said. “Silvopasture arguably is one of the best ways to restore degraded agricultural landscape.”
It’s best to not have preconceived notions about what animal will fit a silvopasture system, he said. He encourages folks to think of the landscape as livestock habitat. Animals naturally enact disturbance to the land; the duration and intensity must be considered. The goal is to offer what’s best for the land while providing for animal needs.
He considers silvopasture to be ecological restoration for livestock habitat. An old established forest or woodlot is not the best choice for converting to a silvopasture system. Less-developed forests are the best candidates.
“One of the biggest benefits of including livestock in a system is the cycling of fertility,” Gabriel said. “Ruminants have the ability to take greenery and convert it to fertility.”
Different animals provide a variety of support services to the land. Pigs can mow, help clear brush and perform site preparation for trees and pasture. Cattle are mostly limited to mowing and grazing.
Often people think of having fruit and nut trees in a silvopasture system, with animals provide support service. But the opposite can also be true, where livestock are the primary beneficiary in the system. It’s possible to do both but it’s labor- and time-intensive to have both a scalable livestock enterprise and a successful tree-crop enterprise. For Wellspring Forest Farm, the reason trees and livestock are together is a combination of the conservation benefits the trees provide along with shade, shelter and fodder for livestock.
Wellspring utilizes fast-growing trees like black locust for shade and fodder, along with 25 fruit trees where their ducks do valuable work.
“Those 25 trees take 10 times more work than the hundreds of other trees we have,” Gabriel said.
The farm utilizes ducks extensively in its silvopasture system. They also help maintain control in a woodland mushroom-growing operation to reduce slug damage while providing a source of income. When the Gabriels learned it doesn’t take a lot of ducks to provide slug control they scaled back; they now have only enough ducks for egg production. That scaling back has been a positive for the landscape.
Rotational grazing is important to a silvopasture system. Gabriel considers a three- to four-day occupation on a given paddock a good place to start for most beginners. That makes correct paddock sizing necessary for the number of animals present. He uses electric-net and multiple-strand fencing on his farm.
He’s a proponent of behavior-based management for livestock. He cites Fred Provenza of Utah State University’s work as an important source of knowledge on the topic. It shows how animals and humans have different dietary preferences at different times of the day. Another finding is that taste preference is transmitted to offspring in utero and through mother’s milk. That has implications in considering how long to keep offspring with their mothers.
Provenza and his colleagues spent time with French graziers who utilize large areas of land. Those herders are considered a peasant class but their methods are an intricate and sophisticated form of engaging animals and the landscape.
That research has practical applications on a smaller scale. Like humans, animals seek a diversity of foods in their diet. Gabriel said sometimes it’s useful to train animals to avoid certain forages as well as consume others. Often it’s a matter of what they’re accustomed to eating. A cow in a barn that only eats alfalfa pellets won’t easily adjust to pasture grazing; training is required.
Pigs are designed to root, bulldoze and clear land.
“We haven’t seen a lot of great examples of farms that are able to deal with that in a way that doesn’t degrade the land,” he said.
They’re often left in an area too long, leaving it looking like a moonscape. Silvopasture farms that manage pigs well have multiple paddocks and allow sufficient rest periods.
Ruminants have the ability to utilize some range of greenery in a silvopasture system. They can be more picky.
“Pickiness can be on an individual animal basis, or a breed trait,” Gabriel said.
Khatahdin sheep equally prefer forage on the ground and woody vegetation. The year 2016 was dry at Wellspring; the Katahdin flock utilized hedgerows for 45 days to allow pastures to recover.
A silvopasture system is dynamic and doesn’t look uniform across the board during a particular season or across multiple years. By understanding the principles of the right animal, the right place and the right time, aspiring producers increase their chances of success.
Visit wellspringforestfarm.com and behave.net for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.