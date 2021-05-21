Sisters share farming, fashion passion

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Sisters Erin Grawe and Megan Daluge began farming at a tender age. Erin was 9 and Megan was 6 when they started helping their father, Peter Daluge, on the family dairy farm. They would carry buckets of milk to feed calves – and were rewarded with donuts and chocolate milk. They would use stepstools to reach the cows.
They continue to farm with their father; they currently manage 140 cows. The family farms 170 acres, growing corn and alfalfa. But they’ve also diversified the operation to include the hosting of school field trips, private group tours and a day farm camp in the summer. The women manage and operate all the tours. And they operate Frayed Edges Boutique, an online clothing store.
Peter Daluge keeps the farm’s books and feeds the cattle. Grawe’s husband, Tristan Grawe, helps on weekends; he handles the farm’s maintenance and mechanical work.
“We admire our father for setting a good example of running a successful farm,” Erin Grawe said. “He has shown us how to run the daily operations, manage the cows and raise a family.”
The sisters are both members of the Rock County Farm Bureau. Grawe enrolled in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute Program. That experience encouraged her to become the Rock County Agriculture Ambassador, a role she has had for eight years.
Megan Daluge served three years in the same role. She served a few years ago as the co-chair for her county Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturalist Committee.
“We joined Farm Bureau because we believe in supporting local and legislative leaders in agriculture,” Daluge said. “I also enjoyed getting the younger generation involved when I was co-chair of the Young Farmer and Agriculturalist Committee”
Grawe said, “Farm Bureau is a great way to connect with other farmers. It provides leadership opportunities and is a great way for women to voice their thoughts, opinions and concerns regarding local agricultural issues.”
The two point to Instagram as the best online resources for women farmers or for women looking to start farming.
“It’s a great way to start learning about other farms as well as women who farm,” Daluge said. “There are so many educational and entertaining farm accounts to follow, learn from and collaborate with. We’ve met many strong, capable farm girls through our “milkin_mamas” Instagram account.”
Farming has many current and future challenges.
“The biggest challenges farmers face are managing price fluctuations and developing succession plans,” Grawe said. “Farmers work their entire lives to keep their farms going through all of the hard times; that can scare off the next generation.”
Because of the unknowns in farming the sisters added those supplemental income streams.
“We started Frayed Edges because we believe in empowering women, sisterhood and being fashionable farm girls,” Daluge said.
Visit dalugefarminc.org and instagram.com/milkin_mamas and wfbf.com/about/counties/rock for more information.
