KELSTON, Bath, England – An organic dairy farm in the south of England with 165 Holstein cows won the supreme championship at the 2019 International Cheese Awards. The annual competition attracts entries of 5,000 cheeses from 30 countries; it’s been running since 1897.
Taking home the supreme championship award was the Bath Soft Cheese Company, located at Park Farm in the village of Kelston near Bath. The dairy farm can trace its roots back to the early 1900s; it’s currently owned and run by the fourth generation of the founding Padfield family.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” said Hugh Padfield, Bath Soft Cheese managing director and Park Farm director. “To win supreme champion at the International Cheese Awards is an achievement that every cheesemaker dreams of, and for a small rural business like ours it’s incredible. The Nantwich International Cheese Awards is the biggest cheese show in the world, so this is the equivalent of winning the World Cup.”
Edward Ernest Padfield took on the 240 acres of Park Farm in August 1914. His wife started making Cheddar cheese in the building that adjoined the farmhouse. A small herd of Shorthorn cows were milked by hand in the building across the yard. The Padfield family has been making cheese by hand on the farm since then; they credit using good-quality organic milk as the key to their success.
Continued good milk quality continues to play a vital role on the farm. The cows average 7,441 liters per cow per year – about 16,405 pounds per year – at 3.97 percent butterfat and 3.24 percent protein.
Cows are milked twice per day in a 20-unit herringbone Boumatic parlor with auto-ID, activity monitors and a segregation gate. The 165 Holstein Friesians are currently producing 3,500 liters per day – about 7,717 pounds per day. The cows graze outdoors on organic pastures around the farm with a Brown Swiss bull. They produce 4,178 liters from forage – about 9,211 pounds.
“Approximately 2,000 to 2,500 liters of organic milk per day goes into making the cheese here at the farm,” Hugh Padfield said. “Our own milk supplies our café, and some local cafes and delis. We also encourage customers to visit the farm and get it fresh from our milk machine.”
During the competition judges said they were impressed by the family’s “Wyfe of Bath” cheese, which takes its name from Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. It’s a semi-hard cheese that is creamy and nutty with hints of caramel.
“We have a fantastic team who make all the cheese by hand, and we could not hope for better recognition for the hard work put in from milking our cows to making the cheese.” Padfield said. “Our Wyfe of Bath won supreme champion ahead of over 5,000 cheeses entered from around the world. We are so pleased that this award will encourage people from all over the world to try some.”
The company was presented with a total of six awards at the show, including best washed-rind cheese and best specialty cheese for their Merry Wyfe and The Bath Soft Cheese – also winners of best English cheese and best soft cheese with rind.
At the dairy, just a short distance from the World Heritage city of Bath, visitors can enjoy a tour of the cheesemaking facilities and the milking parlor. They can visit the Wyfe Room where thousands of cheese wheels sit waiting to mature to the perfect flavor.
The Padfields are no strangers to cheese success; in 2014 their Bath Blue won the World Cheese Awards. In these uncertain times they hope that success like that will keep them in a strong position to market their cheese in the future. Future plans for the farm involve investing in 50-kilowatt solar panels, 300-kilowatt boilers and possibly an anaerobic digester.
“The main goal for us is to maintain the herd size, improve grass growth and utilization and expand the cheese production,” Padfield said.
Visit parkfarm.co.uk and www.facebook.com/bathsoftcheese for more information.