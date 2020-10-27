BAYFIELD, Wis. – Recall from science class that a piece of iron is attracted to a magnet. But magnetism is only one irresistible force in nature. Drive Betzold Road in the Fruit Loop near Bayfield to experience a different one.
Along Betzold Road there are signs for orchards and farms. At first they seem innocuous. One reads, “Erickson Orchard, Picked or pick your own apples. One mile.” The passing tourist can take it or leave it. But travel a little further. “Fresh baked goods! Famous Apple Cider Donuts!” “Country Store and Antiques.” Quickly the passerby becomes like the piece of iron pulled toward a powerful magnet. Enter a store and all ability to resist is lost.
Many farms and orchards in and around the Fruit Loop have been in families for generations. Fred Erickson is the third generation of his family to own and run the Erickson Orchard. His son will be the fourth. Established in 1910, the orchard grows 14 varieties of apples, three varieties of pears and berries in season. Because Lake Superior produces the microclimates that make the Bayfield Peninsula perfect for producing fruit, Erickson Orchard grows “Lake Effect” fruit.
On a September morning Erickson reflected on his business.
“With this type of business you have to love what you do,” he said. “It’s a lot of work but the reward is great. Meeting people, having families come here to the orchard and pick is wonderful. We have a country store and bakery. It’s a family-operated business.”
Erickson Orchard produced about 19,000 gallons of cider this past year. Its products are available at local and regional stores. The orchard also supplies cider houses, distilleries, breweries and other businesses that use fruit as an ingredient in value-added products.
Next year a new building for apple processing will be ready. More automation and new picking efficiencies will make fruit production easier. Most years finding enough pickers to harvest apples is difficult.
“(But) this year it isn’t a problem,” Erickson said. “Everybody is looking for a job to make extra money to get through the winter.”
The orchard has about 45 acres of apple trees and 6 acres of strawberries along with small blueberry and raspberry patches. The berries and fruit are made into preserves on-site.
“We make everything here,” he said. “It’s all homemade.”
Even bakery items like doughnuts are homemade.
“Those doughnuts are famous,” he said. “My mother started making the doughnuts when she retired from teaching home economics in Bayfield. She decided to start the store; she was ahead of her time in getting product out. She added onto that store three times. The doughnuts are one of our big sellers. In apples the big sellers are Cortlands, Mackintosh and Honeycrisp.”
Erickson still has heirloom trees on-site, including a 125-year-old Hume tree that’s still producing.
“As long as I continue to prune it, it will continue to bear fruit,” he said.
And he’s hopeful the fifth generation of the family will carry on the business – but not just yet. Erickson characterizes himself as a “young” 60 years old; he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.
For all who turn onto Betzold Road and are drawn to the Erickson Orchard by powerful forces, knowing the irresistible doughnuts, pies, crisp, preserves, cider and fresh fruit will be available for years to come is a great comfort. The family has been providing wholesome food to the community around the Bayfield Peninsula for more than a century. When driving on Betzold Road, don’t resist. Just let that irresistible force lead to the Erickson Orchard and Country Store.
Erickson Orchard is located at 86600 Betzold Road near Bayfield. It’s open from Memorial Day weekend through October. Visit www.ericksonorchard.com or call 715-913-0717 for more information.