DELEVAN, Wis. – Several months into the pandemic a number of small Wisconsin farms continue to shift customer focus to keep from shutting their doors. Instead of supplying restaurants and larger retailers, some operations are primarily selling products directly to consumers.
As the pandemic unfolded and shutdowns kept people at home, smaller farms lost outlets to distribute food they’d grown. Since then many producers have decided to boost their online presence and hit the road making home deliveries.
Janet Gamble runs Turtle Creek Gardens in southern Wisconsin, specializing in organic vegetables. During the shutdown she said they tried different forms of marketing.
“We got a better marketing strategy on Facebook than we did (with) some Google ads; those aren’t necessarily very cheap,” she said.
But the investment was worthwhile. They saw an increase in demand for their retail service, she said, as restaurant and grocery-store orders took a hit.
But not all small producers were in a position to make the switch. They might not have a store with specialty items or a website ready for online transactions.
That’s where producers such as Erin and Jeremy Lynch stepped in. They own a farm and catering business in Sauk County, Wisconsin, that already had an online presence. The couple raises hogs. But they’re also taking in products from other farmers in the area who don’t have anywhere to sell right now. They’re increasing online orders and safe deliveries with all the products.
“People order online with our store and then we deliver,” Jeremy Lynch said. “They just put a cooler on their porch and we put the product in the cooler so it’s completely touchless.”
With Wisconsin seeing a COVID-19 surge he said he anticipates direct marketing to be a key focus for smaller farms for the foreseeable future.
“A pretty fair slice of the sector has depended on the restaurant sales,” he said. “We’ve seen some restaurants closing; I anticipate more restaurants closing over the winter here.”
His operation has needed to reduce expenses and cut employee hours. But the new approach has helped prevent worker layoffs during the public-health crisis. Still Lynch said he worries that farmers who don’t have the tools to make the transition will not survive.
Visit turtlecreekgardenscsa.com and www.enosfarms.com for more information.