BELLECHESTER, Minn. – Martin Larsen’s love of oats began when he learned about the karst topography that’s prevalent in his corner of southeastern Minnesota. Karst is a system of soft limestone that forms caves and has a strong bearing on the health of local water. Since then Larsen has become a spelunker. He’s developed an avid interest in groundwater and the vulnerability of the area’s wells to farm chemicals.
He discovered if farmers interrupt the corn-bean cycle, they can help control nitrates. Larsen’s solution for his farm is growing small grains; his current rotation is oats, corn and beans. Along with his neighbors who network together, they grow 2,300 acres of small grains. When Larsen started growing oats his target yield was 80 bushels per acre – but now he’s achieving 145 bushels per acre.
Larsen recommends planting oats early and heavily. His goal is 1.3 million live plants per acre. He suggests farmers do a seed count to ensure they are planting sufficient numbers. Read the tags and do the math for the weight of the seeds and the percentage of germination. This past year he planted 128 pounds to the acre after figuring a 10 percent germ loss and 10 percent to 15 percent seeding loss.
“(Because) drills aren’t perfect.” he said.
The oats are frost-seeded on the previous year’s bean ground between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., punching through a half to 1 inch of frost with a no-till drill. Larsen doesn’t want to see any seed on top of the soil. His goal is to be 1 to 2 inches into the soil past the residue, he said. This past year he had their seeds in the ground the last week of April, which was the latest he had ever finished.
He adds 5 pounds of clover underseeding to the oats seed and top-dresses a 30-30-30 blend fertilizer, using a small Kubota tractor to lessen compaction. For the first fungicide pass he adds MCPA herbicide – 2-methyl-4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid – at a diluted rate of one-third to three-fourths pint to Tilt fungicide. At flag leaf, crown rust is a concern to make test weight so he does a second pass with Tilt and a half rate of Priaxor. He said there will be a few heads coming, especially if the first pass was timely. Larsen likes to do two passes to give him flexibility in applications.
At harvest the oats are cut high when taken straight. He uses a Gleaner combine with the rotor at 1,000 rotations per minute, which is the fastest it will go. The concave is set up until it hits the rotor and then Larsen backs it off so it’s open about one-sixteenths of an inch. The top sieve is open almost full. The sieve underneath is shut down so less air comes underneath and there is maximum cross air. That blows the light oats out the back, which helps to increase the test weight.
“Combine settings alone can make or break test weight, if you don’t have another method to bring test weights up,” he said.
Some of the farmers in the grower group are combining dirty, cleaning the oats and then feeding the cleaner rejects to their animals.
Larsen warns to be careful about moisture before storage. Mycotoxins will grow in the bin, so he suggests having a plan and checking the stored oats.
He engages the spreader on the combine for the straw when it’s combined straight because if the straw is wet, it doesn’t dry very well in a windrow. Larsen sold his straw out of the field. He raked it and his buyer baled it. But his goal is not to sell the straw if possible.
“Every time you sell something from your farm you are exporting nutrients,” he said. “If you are yielding 1 ton of straw you are exporting about $60 of crop nutrients, which doesn’t include the value of the carbon and micronutrients.”
Larsen didn’t need the underseeded clover so he left it as a cover crop. After going dormant all winter it came back in the spring, he said, and he planted corn into it.
The growers group his neighbors formed gives strength in numbers for marketing. They jointly own the grain cleaner that can salvage a poor crop. Larsen said he never thought he would do so much in small grains. They’re nothing new. But they can give more options for growing and marketing opportunities.
