Soil carbon tells grim story

Are there cropping systems that build soil carbon? Can we accumulate carbon in our soils to help stabilize the climate and build organic matter?
“There’s a lot of excitement and hope amongst researchers that building carbon in soils can be part of a solution to stabilizing the climate,” Randy Jackson says. “Looking across three big biomes – forests, cropping systems and grazing – improved management can add carbon to the soil.”
But melting of the permafrost along with human land-use issues such as forest clearing can offset those potential gains.
“This creates a lot of uncertainty if this is going to be possible,” he said.
Jackson is the Campbell-Bascom Professor of Grassland Ecology in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Agronomy. His research with the 30-year-old Wisconsin Integrated Cropping Systems trial has spanned 15 years.
He explained in “boots on the ground terms” what would be required to build soil carbon in a way that might actually stabilize the climate.
“We’re really talking about gains of carbon on the order of 10 to 70 grams per meter squared per year,” he said.
In 20 grams of soil that’s about 2.5 percent carbon, which amounts to a half-gram of carbon. That translates into 20 to 140 handfuls of soil needing to be added every year in a square-meter area.
Work at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station compared soil organic-carbon changes in five common dairy-forage-growing systems and rotationally grazed pastures from 1989 through 2009. More-current cores from 2019 are now being processed to add to the information base. One-meter-deep soil cores were used to get samples from the entire soil profile.
During that 20-year period the results were “pretty grim,” Jackson said. Whether it’s continuous corn, corn and alfalfa in rotation, or organically managed corn and alfalfa, it didn’t matter.
“All of our cropping systems were losing soil carbon over that 20-year period at a pretty high clip,” he said. “At a rate of around 25 grams of carbon per meter-squared per year. The pasture system was holding on to the carbon it began with.”
The results were listed in a 20-year study published by then-graduate-student Gregg Sanford. Jackson said it’s important to know if reports of soil-carbon accumulation in managed pastures are in the surface horizon only – and whether it’s really stabilized soil carbon or just dead-plant litter that’s accumulated at the surface. When soil cores were further analyzed, the pasture systems showed a significant gain in carbon in the upper-30 centimeters of soil. But from 30 to 90 centimeters they showed carbon loss.
“Even in the pastures, at depth we were losing soil carbon and that was also true of the other annual cropping systems,” he said.
The gain in carbon in the top profile of the pasture soil cores balanced the loss in the lower profile.
“We’re losing 25 grams of carbon per meter squared in the annual cropping systems when we need to be gaining between 10 and 70 grams to be in serious contention for discussing climate stabilization,” Jackson said.
He’s currently working on grant proposals to explore the loss of carbon at the lower soil-profile level. One hypothesis is plant-root systems aren’t reaching the lower profile.
“We’re not putting carbon in the system at depth in any of our agricultural systems,” he said. “We know that most carbon in soil comes from roots.”
We accumulate litter at the surface; some of it decays and becomes part of the organic matter but most is liberated back to the atmosphere as carbon dioxide.
Some cropping systems are likely to gain soil carbon.
“Clearly they have to be continuously covered,” Jackson said. “I think it’s also clear we can’t have soil disturbance.”
There’s a need for dense fibrous root systems that grow deep.
“In a perfect world these would be prairie grasses that explore down to 1 meter and even deeper,” he said.
When asked about the efforts taking place to explore carbon markets he said he thinks it’s dicey to pay for carbon sequestration that’s supposed to be helping us stabilize the climate.
“I think it’s a good thing to pay farmers for efforts to build carbon because when we do those practices we build organic matter and hold on to nutrients,” he said. “It helps water infiltration and reduces flooding.”
But if carbon markets aren’t resulting in stabilized carbon, eventually that will undermine the system. And that will set conservation back in a big way.
“If farmers are paid to store carbon just so that companies like Exxon and Shell can buy offsets and continue with business as usual – combusting fossil fuels – no amount of soil-carbon sequestration will matter,” Jackson said. “It’s like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. Sorry to be grim (but) we’ve got to get real about this.”
We need to build organic matter in agriculture.
“But thinking that’s going to help us stop climate change is pretty dicey,” he said.
Jackson’s presentation was part of a twice-monthly fall Badger Crop Connect series providing agronomists, crop consultants and farmers with timely crop updates for Wisconsin. Visit cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu and click on “Programs” for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.