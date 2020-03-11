Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring members of the Soil Sisters, an official program of Renewing the Countryside. The community of women farmers advocate for family farming and locally produced food.
MONROE, Wis. – Michelle Harrigan owns and operates Food Web Farms, a small diversified farm near Monroe. When her husband, Dan Harrigan, isn't working full-time off the farm he helps her. Her daughter, Amelia, 14, helps with haying, horses and other projects. Her son, Nevan, 12, helps with evening chores, haying, painting projects and gardening.
When and why did you join Soil Sisters?
Michelle Harrigan: We had attended Soil Sisters weekend events for several years and enjoyed the chance to see how various farms operated. That has helped generated ideas for our farm. Lisa Kivirist, Soil Sisters coordinator, a couple of years ago asked for ideas for the weekend event. I suggested my Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math – STEAM – on the Farm workshop. It went well so I’m doing two workshops and will be part of the bus tour in August.
When and why did you begin farming?
Harrigan: I was raised on a dairy farm and my husband spent years working with animals in a variety of settings. We decided to find a place in the country where we could teach our children where food comes from. After years of searching it became reality in January 2014. Our children helped us name it -- Food Web Farms. We hope that by showing them, our friends and neighbors what fresh homegrown food tastes like, we can instill a desire in them to maintain healthy eating habits.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Harrigan: Pork, turkey, chicken, eggs, honey, hay, produce and educational programs. We produce meat and produce to help our children and others know where their food comes from, and to take part in caring for it. We produce hay because there’s a great need. Small-square availability affects many small farms. Prior to making our own hay we needed to search, plan and budget every year. Our educational programs are there to help children – and maybe their parents – learn about and appreciate nature and farming in fun and creative ways.
How have you learned what you need to know to farm?
Harrigan: I was raised on a small dairy farm. As I grew I became more involved in the farming operation. When I left for college I left country life and farming behind. After college – due to life circumstances – I returned home and helped my dad. Later he made the difficult decision to stop farming. Shortly after that I met and married my husband and we moved to Madison. When we became parents my roots drew me back to the country. With that said my major influence when it comes to farming is my father. He instilled in me a passion for working with land and animals. He’s always ready to answer my questions.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example?
Harrigan: My Soil Sisters -- there’s something I admire about each one, how they include their families in their farms and grow their businesses in such positive ways. I also admire how they connect with others, share their passions, dream big and are involved in farm interests at large.
How does Soil Sisters most help you?
Harrigan: The network Soil Sisters has provided is amazing. If I have a farming question, am looking for equipment, or have something to sell they’re always there with help and advice.
What are your biggest challenges as a female farmer?
Harrigan: Taking on too much -- being a farmer is one of my favorite roles, but it’s just one of many “hats” I wear. Trying to balance, prioritize and delegate can be a struggle even on the best days.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Harrigan: My husband and I will be reaching retirement age by then. We hope to have a small number of animals, a small garden and our large list of projects completed. We hope to have our orchard operational and to turn part of our place into a farm-stay.
The question about farming in the future is more difficult. Dairy farming was a struggle when I was young. Farming continues to be a struggle for most. If we don’t learn and change, farming in the future will be a struggle. Climate change will definitely be part of the struggle as will governmental policies – from local to global levels. I have hope though, especially with my own children and the many children who have come to enjoy our farm through our educational programs. Children love to learn, care and grow. They give me hope change is possible, that small farms will exist and the future of farming may not need to be a struggle.
What would you like the general public to know about farming?
Harrigan: Just how vital it is to human existence -- society is detached from where food comes from and what it takes to grow and raise food humanely. While we’re grateful we don’t need to live only on what we grow, taking time to know where most of our diet comes from can be transformational. We still have a lot to learn about farming and we're limited with the size of our farm – 15 acres. But caring for the animals and the earth that cares for us is an important part of who we are. Ultimately smart farming is critical to our survival as individuals, as a species and as a planet.
What advice would you have for other women interested in becoming farmers?
Harrigan: Find your passion and start small. Farming has a lot to offer and you may need to try a few things to find what works for you. Find a network of old and new farmers and ask questions. Farming is hard work. But it’s totally worth it.
Soil Sisters will host “A Celebration of Wisconsin Farms and Rural Life” Aug. 7-9 at various member farms. Harrigan will host two workshops and be part of the bus tour. The weekend of farm tours and food is open to the public to “tour, taste, learn and play in the multi-faceted on-farm weekend involving more than 20 women-owned farms.” Visit soilsisters.wixsite.com/soilsisters and renewingthecountryside.org for more information.
