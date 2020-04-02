Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring members of the Soil Sisters, an official program of Renewing the Countryside. The community of women farmers advocate for family farming and locally produced food.
BROWNTOWN, Wis. – Katy Christensen Dickson is the second generation of her family to farm near Browntown. In addition to farming she is a substitute teacher. She and her family raise certified-organic vegetables, fruit and layers for eggs. They’re also working to diversify into raising Scottish Highland cattle.
Katy Dickson and her husband, Mark Dickson, met when they both served in Nepal doing work in the Peace Corps. They returned in 2002 to the United States, both continuing their education. She earned her master’s degree in elementary education and he earned his master’s degree in secondary education. In 2007 they returned to Wisconsin and began producing vegetables on a farm across the street from Gene and Gayl Christensen, her parents.
"I have a ‘something’ in me – probably genetic – that just makes me want to grow plants and raise them so my family and friends can eat fresh and healthy produce,” Katy Dickson said. "Our farm is a family operation and our children are developing their areas of expertise. All three of them enjoy working the farm stand at farmers markets and are developing great customer-service skills."
When and why did you join Soil Sisters?
Dickson: I joined Soil Sisters about five years ago. When you live and work on a farm you can easily become involved in your own bubble. I found the Soil Sisters listserv and people who spoke my “language.” When we do see each other we understand what we’ve been going through. A lot of people outside of farming don’t understand that farming is a way of life.
When and why did you begin farming?
Dickson: Our first growing season was 2007. We started by growing potatoes, tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, salad greens, melons, pumpkins and squash.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Dickson: I grow about 100 varieties of 60 different organic vegetables and fruits. I also raise layers for eggs. We sell at farmers markets in Janesville and Madison, and also have a community-supported-agriculture business. But beginning in about 2014 there was a glut of community-supported-agriculture businesses and they’ve been declining. And fewer people are buying shares because they’re not cooking at home as much. Now we’re evaluating our options for selling produce wholesale and other avenues.
Does your family help with the farm?
Dickson: My husband and I work together on the farm in summer months. He’s a teacher in Monroe, Wisconsin, and I’m a substitute teacher, also in Monroe. Farming is our passion but there’s a lot of risk and energy to work side by side year-round. I manage planting, weeding and harvesting. He also does weeding as well as cultivating and other odd jobs on the farm.
How have you learned what you need to know to farm?
Dickson: I was raised on a dairy farm. I attend a lot of field days and talk with other farmers. I’ve visited a lot of other farms. I also read, attend conferences, and learn through trial and error.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Dickson: I like the way the Soil Sisters conduct their farming operations. They’re focused, friendly and promote agriculture. Farming can be daunting but the women in Soil Sisters plan, research, talk and form connections.
What are your biggest challenges?
Dickson: Being a certified-organic grower requires creative crop management, especially with a changing climate. Winters are not as cold as they once were. That means insect populations survive winters. We’ve seen an increase in Japanese beetles, for example. Raspberries and basil are especially susceptible to them. We’ve also had extreme moisture. We’re fortunate to have both high and low ground if we need to move plants.
I’d also like to be more mechanically inclined. Farming requires many areas of expertise such as equipment maintenance and economics. Sometimes you need to relinquish some control and trust the expertise of others.
What would you like the general public to know about farming?
Dickson: I’d like people to know the power they have with their pocketbooks and how important their choices are in supporting local agriculture and local farm families. I like the educational aspects of farming – having people visit the farm as well as seeing the variety of farms there are. I’d also like people to learn that it’s amazing what can be grown on a small piece of land.
What advice would you have for other women interested in becoming farmers?
Dickson: Consider working on someone else’s farm for a while. Hone in on your passion, study what people want to buy, examine your strengths and start small. Research is very important. If you plan to buy a farm consider whether there’s access to water, whether spraying is done in the area and what neighbors are doing. There are many directions you can take in farming but you need to determine what will be profitable.
Soil Sisters plans to host “A Celebration of Wisconsin Farms and Rural Life” Aug. 7-9 at various member farms. Christensen Farm will be part of the event's bus tour of farms. The weekend of farm tours and food is open to the public. Visit soilsisters.wixsite.com/soilsisters and renewingthecountryside.org for more information.
