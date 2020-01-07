A global soybean revolution is underway; the development community recognizes the potential for soybean technologies to raise incomes and reduce malnutrition. Soybeans are the fastest-growing crop. They have been for the past 20 years as farmers attempt to meet the increasing demand for a variety of feed, food and industrial products.
Agricultural productivity in Africa has lagged behind most of the world despite growth. Although soybeans have a long history in Africa, soybean yields increased little during the past half-century – especially when compared to those in the United States and Brazil.
Inadequate yields mean poor profitability for farmers. That’s significantly affected soybean production across Sub-Saharan Africa. Unsatisfactory yields are a result of various factors including poor agronomic practices, infertile soils, and a lack of improved and more-adaptable varieties.
The U.S. Agency for International Development’s “Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Soybean Value Chain Research” has a technical team of 40 U.S. researchers working in 17 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. The team provides direct support, training and evidence-based guidance to establish a strong foundation for soybean development. The lab partners with public and private African breeding programs to address unique challenges in developing reliably productive varieties – such as adaptation to low-latitude tropical environments.
Because of the day-length sensitivity of soybeans, the short days in those latitudes result in some soybeans maturing too early to yield well. Breeders must also consider variation in the elevation of production environments in Africa. Cooler temperatures at higher elevations will slow maturity compared to low-elevation environments. African breeding programs have also focused their efforts on breeding for resistance to diseases such as Asian soybean rust.
The lack of distribution and adoption of improved soybean varieties can also be attributed to an insufficient number of plant breeders across Africa. Would-be plant breeders often choose to pursue master’s or doctoral degree programs in the United States or Europe. More than half of them don’t return to Africa to practice their profession.
But students may no longer need to travel so far to obtain graduate degrees. The University of Ghana in 2007 established the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement in partnership with Cornell University. The center offers quality education and training in genetics and plant breeding to African students. The program aims to create a sizeable innovative workforce to increase agricultural productivity and ensure food security, especially for the people of west and central Africa.
To-date more than 100 scientists from 14 countries have been trained at the center. They have gone to work for national breeding programs, seed companies, government agencies and non-governmental organizations in their home countries.
In order to provide smallholder farmers access to productive soybean varieties that can increase and diversify their sources of on-farm income, the lab created the Pan-African Soybean Variety Trials program. The goal of the variety trials is to fast-track the identification and commercialization of new excellent-yielding soybean varieties that grow well in African environments and have enhanced overall seed quality. The trials should ultimately result in profitable soybean production for smallholder farmers in Africa.
The trial provides yield results from single locations and across multiple locations so lines with consistent productivity can be identified. Other traits are also evaluated such as number of days to maturity, lodging, shattering, seed weight, and protein and oil concentration.
The lab is investing in breeding programs to develop varieties for Africa. But even with those investments the overall breeding effort in Africa is small relative to developed countries. Quality breeder-education programs across some of Africa’s most prominent universities will encourage African breeders to stay in their home countries to invest in soybean development in Africa. By providing evidence-based technical expertise and guidance across the value chain, the lab continues to take steps toward enabling profitable soybean production and utilization in Africa.
Visit soybeaninnovationlab.illinois.edu for more information.