Sponsorship a perfect fit

“Young farmers are one of the keys to our agriculture’s future,” says Matt Meyers, group publisher of Lee Agri-Media. “We’re proud to be part of a program that celebrates them and to help in any way we can.”
Meyers recently shared his thoughts about the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Annual Awards Weekend, which was held Jan. 21-23 in Neenah, Wisconsin. Agri-View is one of the event’s sponsors. Agri-View also sponsored the “Speak Up for Ag Award,” which was presented to Dylan and Bryanna Handel of Barneveld, Wisconsin.
“Providing news and helping to educate the public about agriculture is our job so sponsoring the ‘Speak Up for Ag Award’ is a perfect fit,” Meyers said.
