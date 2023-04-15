The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers recently selected winners of the 2023 AE50 award program. The award winners reprent the best innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems, according to the society.
Front-boom sprayer – CNH Industrial-New Holland Agriculture’s 2023 Guardian Sprayer features overhauled electronic controls and off-board connectivity. Upgrades include liquid-management systems controls in the cab and fill station. The sprayer also features an armrest with multiple sprayer functions, and integration to the Precision Land Management intelligence infrastructure offered by New Holland PLM connect systems and Raven Slingshot off-board interfaces.
The liquid-management-systems improvements include a large display at the fill station with new features including auto-fill, auto-sparge and auto-rinsing functions, according to the company. When paired with the new Intelliview 12 sprayer display and armrest, the operator has full control of the sprayer. The Precision Land Management intelligence addition remotely provides diagnostics and service information along with agronomic data to phone, tablet or home office.
Floater – John Deere’s 800R floater features a new cab, common hydraulic pumps for faster conversion time, and an expanded application system, according to the company. The cab features a massaging and temperature-controlled seat that swivels, common display interfaces, built-in refrigerator and Bluetooth. It also is Apple CarPlay-equipped.
Additional updates include increased on-vehicle storage, common hydraulic implement pumps, updated light-emitting-diode lighting, powered mirrors and rear-view camera harnessing. It also features New Leader Manufacturing’s G4 edge-spreading technology and High-Performance lime box option to enable applying at greater rates with speeds to as much as 25 mph.
People are also reading…
Liquid-fertilizer controller – Precision Planting’s EM HD is a liquid-fertilizer controller and sensor. It uses an electromagnetic flow sensor connected to a control module. It is designed to provide row-by-row, high-speed rate control on row-crop planters, side-dress implements, and strip-till implements, according to the company.
The upgrade to the vApplyHD liquid-fertilizer control module combines the precision control of the controller’s valve with the electromagnetic-flow-sensor technology of the EM FlowSense. The EM HD uses feedback from the electromagnetic flow sensor to make changes to the liquid-valve control to maintain an accurate, consistent flow of liquid fertilizer to the implement application point.
Sprayer-boom recirculation – Precision Planting has developed ReClaim. It enables sprayer-boom recirculation for improved product agitation, faster boom priming, and improved boom clean-out. ReClaim replaces the nozzle bar end caps, providing a return path back to the tank. It’s designed to eliminate dead end zones, where chemical becomes concentrated and settles out of solution, and sends it back to the main tank for proper agitation. ReClaim primes empty booms by circulating product through the boom and pushing it back to the main tank. It improves sprayer cleanout by using compressed air to push product through the booms and back to the tank where it can be drained and disposed of properly.
Sprayer-retrofit product – Intelligent Ag Solutions has developed Recon SpraySense, a retrofit product for sprayers that monitors the quality of spray at nozzle tips. The system measures pressure and flow at each nozzle and determines how accurately the spray properties match the target coverage and rate. Recon SpraySense has GPS for machine speed and a database of nozzles from major manufacturers to infer droplet size, according to the company. Information is condensed into a single Spray Quality Score and indicates to the operator the precision of the overall application. The insight is provided to the operator via an iPad application.
Boom-mounted cameras – With See & Spray Ultimate, a John Deere self-propelled sprayer uses boom-mounted cameras to identify weeds from crops in the field and spray only areas with weeds. To enable the technology, Deere added See & Spray components including new multispectral cameras, ruggedized super-computers, and deep-learning models for corn, cotton and soybeans.
To enable precision, the sprayer has a new carbon truss structure boom and control system, according to the company. The chemical-management system allows two chemicals to be sprayed at once. Plant-level data are collected and available in the cab and off-board.
Visit asabe.org and agriculture.newholland.com and deere.com and precisionplanting.com and intelligentag.com for more information.