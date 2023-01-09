 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Standards required for brand status

Certified Hereford Beef logo

The Certified Hereford Beef brand was established in 1995 by the American Hereford Association. The brand has since been updated to a premium program focused on cattle that achieve the best two-thirds of U.S. Department of Agriculture Choice or greater.

The brand is considered to be a trusted source for a quality product. It's intended to promote the Certified Hereford Beef and help cattle producers build their businesses.

To achieve Certified Hereford Beef status, Hereford animals must meet several requirements.

• minimum USDA Small00 – Choice – or – Modest00 – Premium – marbling score; each degree of marbling is divided into 100 subunits. In general, however, marbling scores are discussed in tenths within each degree of marbling – such as Slight 90, Small 00, Small 10, etc.

• “A” carcass maturity only

• medium to fine texture marbling

People are also reading…

• 10- to 16-inch ribeye area

• moderately thick or thicker muscling

• less than 1 inch fat thickness

• hot carcass weight of 1,050 pounds or less

• no dark cutters

• no capillary rupture

• neck hump not exceeding 2 inches in height

Visit certifiedherefordbeef.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Entrepreneur hatches egg business

Entrepreneur hatches egg business

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. – Tina Herrera hatched the idea of starting her own business after watching how consumers “ate up” farm-fresh eggs at weeke…

Goat milk takes artful turn

Goat milk takes artful turn

SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Goat milk is transformed into works of art resembling peaks and swirls of colorful whipped frosting or a delicious Schaum T…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News