Standards required for brand status

The Certified Hereford Beef brand was established in 1995 by the American Hereford Association. The brand has since been updated to a premium program focused on cattle that achieve the best two-thirds of U.S. Department of Agriculture Choice or greater.
The brand is considered to be a trusted source for a quality product. It's intended to promote the Certified Hereford Beef and help cattle producers build their businesses.
To achieve Certified Hereford Beef status, Hereford animals must meet several requirements.
• minimum USDA Small00 – Choice – or – Modest00 – Premium – marbling score; each degree of marbling is divided into 100 subunits. In general, however, marbling scores are discussed in tenths within each degree of marbling – such as Slight 90, Small 00, Small 10, etc.
• “A” carcass maturity only
• medium to fine texture marbling
• 10- to 16-inch ribeye area
• moderately thick or thicker muscling
• less than 1 inch fat thickness
• hot carcass weight of 1,050 pounds or less
• no dark cutters
• no capillary rupture
• neck hump not exceeding 2 inches in height
Visit certifiedherefordbeef.com for more information.