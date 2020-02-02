LEWISTON, Minn. – “Our stories are the best tool,” says Matt Sheets referring to the current farm crisis and comparing it to the crisis of the 1980s.
Sheets works for the Land Stewardship Project, a group that is trying to repeat the grassroots efforts that helped ease the pressures and resolve the problems of 30 years ago. He said people in rural areas need to take care of the farmers, the land, the families and the communities because they all have a stake in the farm economy. And to achieve that goal farmers and communities need to stand together.
Tom Nuessmeier, Land Stewardship Project policy organizer, owns a hog and grain farm in LeSeuer County, Minnesota. He emphasizes the need for the community of farmers to stand together as they have in the past and raise their voices.
“It’s a critical and important time,” he said.
Nuessmeier asked everyone at a recent project meeting to raise their hands if they had kids who were interested in farming. Only a couple of people from the crowd responded. He thinks passing on the farm to the next generation is a crucial piece to having a sustainable farm economy; it would increase the number of farms on the land. For every seven farmers who quit, one rural business is lost – so farms in trauma hurt everyone.
The farm crisis is about more than depressed prices. Nuessmeier said other factors affect farmers including vertical integration, health-care costs and cooperatives not addressing member needs.
Jim Ziegeweid is a retired farmer from Arcadia, Wisconsin.
“I don’t know who I feel sorry for – the large or small farmer,” he said.
When his son takes corn to the elevator it’s worth 6 to 7 cents per pound, he said, but cornmeal in the store across the street costs $2 per pound. On the other hand many large farms are under the control of corporations. He gave the example of chicken farmers in his area who take orders from the parent company while carrying the bulk of the financial risk.
Wade Bulman of Independence, Wisconsin, talked about his experiences in the 1980s when he was paying 18.75 percent interest. The bank tried to use him as leverage to gain more collateral from his dad’s farm. In his case a farm advocate was able to help negotiate with the bank; both farms survived.
Paul Sobocinski is a health-care-policy organizer at the Land Stewardship Project. It wasn’t just that interest rates were inflated at that time, he said. Lenders also suddenly decreased values for land, machinery and animal. Although farmers made some mistakes, they were able to unite to convince legislators in some areas to put a moratorium on foreclosures while mandating mediation.
“We can’t just take care of ourselves,” he said. “We need to help others or we’re still in trouble. A farmer in crisis takes the community to hold him up.”
He recommends farmers in financial trouble face their trouble head-on – and early. They need to look at cash flow and evaluate what’s happening. They need to mediate with their lenders while educating themselves on their rights. They should reassess their operation and be open to making changes. He cautions that selling out can have negative consequences when tax time comes around.
Alex Romano is a soil-health organizer for the Land Stewardship Project. He said farmers have different backgrounds, different styles of management, different soils and different growing conditions – which obviously makes everyone’s situation different.
Nuessmeier suggested rural people talk to congressional representatives and their neighbors as well as write letters and petition governments.
“Farmers and rural communities need to be heard,” he said. “We need to raise our voices.”
It’s not right that the people growing the food are not making the money, he said.
“We need to stand together,” he said. “Farmers have done it before. Communities have done it before.”
The Land Stewardship Project offers regular meetings and workshops in both Wisconsin and Minnesota. Visit landstewardshipproject.org for more information.
Editor’s note: Wade Bulman is the author’s husband.