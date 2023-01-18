Startup innovations create global impact

Several startup companies recently were chosen for their promises to deliver innovations in alignment with U.N. sustainable-development goals and the themes of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The companies competed in November at the 2022 Thrive Global Impact Challenge in San Jose, California.
Earning the grand prize was Umami Meats from Singapore, winner of the “Increasing Food Security” category. The startup has developed a process for taking cells from fish, using beer fermenters to make fish muscle and fat, and combining them with plant ingredients to create cultivated fish products. The company is currently focused on developing cultivated red snapper, Japanese eel and bigeye tuna for markets in the United States, Japan and Southeast Asia, respectively, said Mihir Pershad, co-founder and CEO of Umami Meats.
Verdi of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, won the “Improving Soil Health and Biodiversity” category.
“We’re building the climate-adaptation platform for agriculture,” said Arthur Chen, Verdi’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re starting by optimizing the most important resource for farmers, which is water. Our goal by 2027 is to save farmers 20 billion liters of water each year.”
In the United States alone more than 40 percent of farmland is currently suffering from drought. Canadian farmers also are starting to feel the pressure, he said.
“Part of the problem is that current irrigation infrastructure is inefficient,” he said. “It uses a ‘spray and pray’ approach to dump water on crops, causing farmers to waste as much as 25 percent of their inputs and lose as much as 10 percent of their crop yield.”
Verdi has built commercial-scale technology that augments irrigation infrastructure. It offers farmers the ability to customize water and fertilizer delivery for specific plants in the field, he said.
“Our software analyzes satellite data to create prescription maps of farms,” he said. “Using the prescriptions we retrofit fleets of smart devices to existing infrastructure to control tiny valves for targeted water and fertilizer delivery.”
Winning the “Reducing and Offsetting Emissions” category was California Cultured of Sacramento, California. The startup is focused on making both chocolate and coffee more sustainable. It has developed a process for isolating cells from cocoa and coffee beans, replicating them and feeding them with nutrients for fast growth. The process can help reduce by as much as 90 percent the carbon and water involved in the conventional production of chocolate and coffee, said Alan Perlstein, the company's CEO.
Joining those startups as an award winner was Biochar Now of Berthoud, Colorado, which won the People’s Choice Award. Biochar is produced by pyrolysis, a process in which biomass is heated in an oxygen-deprived environment to break it down into simpler substances. It can be used to enrich soil in addition to removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Biochar Now has for about 12 years been perfecting a slow pyrolysis process. The resulting biochar has both positive and negative electrical charges that bind nutrients, said James Gaspard, co-founder and CEO of Biochar Now. The nutrients are released to crops.
“We’ve shown triple-digit increases in plant yield,” he said.
The biochar also can hold as much as six times its weight in water, Gaspard said.
“We can help save half the water usage on a golf course,” he said.
Proposed legislation may boost future use of biochar, he said.
In September 2022, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa-New Hartford; U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota-Sioux Falls; U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio-Cleveland; and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana-Big Sandy, introduced the Biochar Research Network Act. The proposal seeks to establish a national biochar-research network.
The network would be used to test the effect of biochar on various soil types and with different application methods and climates to learn more about its capacity to benefit farmers and the environment.
“Biochar possesses the unique ability to improve the quality of soil while also sequestering carbon,” Grassley said. “With additional research, biochar could provide farmers with a low-cost solution for boosting their yields by keeping soil fertile for a longer period of time.”
