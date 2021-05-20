Startups selected for accelerator program

Twelve agricultural- and food-technology startups recently were selected to participate in the 2021 cohort of the Thrive Accelerator Program. The program supports early-stage startups from all areas of the value chain whose technologies drive toward a more efficient, sustainable and secure agriculture future, according to SVG Ventures, developer of the Thrive Accelerator Program.
The selected companies will participate in a three-month program that provides access to investment, access to agriculture companies and farmers, and mentorship from industry leaders.
Admission to the accelerator program is competitive. A record-breaking number of about 700 applicants from 78 countries and winners from Thrive’s regional challenges in Australia, Canada and Africa also advanced to the finals.
The 2021 cohort also represents the program’s ongoing commitment to invest in diverse teams. Fifty percent of the cohort has either a female founder or at least one woman in their c-suite.
The Thrive VII cohort is comprised of the companies listed.
- Arva Intelligence provides an advanced artificial-intelligence and machine-learning approach to agricultural data analytics. Arva’s proprietary technology clusters soils into regimes to match genetics, fertility and biologicals by environment.
- Autonomous Pivot has developed an intelligent platform for optimizing irrigation, fertigation and crop-protection in fields irrigated by irrigation-pivot.
- Bloomfield Robotics has developed crop-assessment services that rely on ground-based image capture and deep learning-based processing to help farmers assess crops.
- Foodlocker is an operating system that optimizes the outcomes and yields of smallholder farmers by supporting and monitoring production activities and opening markets using an omnichannel distribution system.
- Goanna Ag uses low-cost sensors and connectivity to help growers optimize water management across the farm and improve on-farm efficiencies.
- Healthy Cow Corporation has developed products to prevent critical diseases in the dairy sector. ProPreg is an intravaginally applied probiotic to help cows maintain a healthy reproductive microbiome before and after calving.
- Lucent BioSciences has developed a process technology that upcycles low-value fiber from food-processing residue such as pea hulls or rice husks to a carrier for micronutrients.
- Pheronym Inc. uses pheromones for pest-control solutions. The company’s bio-control process uses a new pheromone to control parasitic roundworms as well as to control insect pests in the soil to protect crop roots.
- Rubens Technologies provides a combination of sensors and analytics with a quality and provenance intelligence system for the fresh food-supply chain.
- Serket has developed an animal-health monitoring system. By detecting changes in animal behavior in real time, the technology helps farmers to use fewer antibiotics, reduce feeding costs, and improve animal welfare.
- Syocin Biotech as developed a synthetic biology platform to improve the way in which plant bacterial diseases are treated and cured.
- TranspiratiONal is developing a sprayable, biodegradable polymer membrane to increase water savings in crop production while removing issues with plastic-mulch films.
The accelerator program will culminate at the Forbes-Thrive Demo Day at the Forbes-Thrive Future of Food Summit, which will be held online June 30. Visit thriveagrifood.com for more information.